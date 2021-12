Patrick Steele of Dallas said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the fee: Bank of America had charged him $35 for overdrawing his checking account by 54 cents. He hoped to get the bank to waive the fee, but even his in-person appeal at a local branch was denied. Since he and his wife were living paycheck to paycheck, the $35 would make it much harder to pay their full rent or electric bill and avoid penalties on those bills too, he said, recounting the incident that occurred a few years ago. At the time he was working as a trainer at PetSmart, and his wife was unable to work due to disabilities.

