Morehouse School of Medicine officials now say students will receive emergency grants designed to help them through the coronavirus pandemic as soon as Monday. The historically Black school near downtown Atlanta planned to deliver the money to students by this past Wednesday. However, the school told its 754 students on Tuesday that the funds would be delayed until about Jan. 7 in order for federal education officials to conduct a legal review of the process.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO