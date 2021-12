This is a picture of a dandelion that I saw in my front yard Monday afternoon. You can occasionally get dandelions popping up in winter if it’s relatively warm and we don’t have snow to cover them up. I remember picking a beautiful dandelion on Christmas Day in 1982. That was our warmest Christmas ever with a high of 65 in Grand Rapids. We had 5 days that month that reached the 60s in W. Michigan. The winter of 1982-83 brought only 36″ of snow to G.R. and the snowiest day of the winter was the first day of spring.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO