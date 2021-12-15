Foot Locker Launches Cozi, the Retail Giant’s First-Ever Womenswear Brand

Two months after revealing its Lckr in-house apparel line , Foot Locker is back with its debut proprietary womenswear brand.

The sportswear retail giant has revealed Cozi, its first womenswear brand that will be sold exclusively via Foot Locker and Champs Sports. The retailer described Cozi as an apparel brand that is “designed for women who keep up with trends, love sneakers and crave premium wardrobe staples at an affordable value.”

“At Foot Locker, Inc., we are always thinking about the consumer. We understand that laid-back apparel isn’t just for lounging anymore, and wanted to bring a female-centric apparel line to the market that is comfortable, affordable and stylish,” Foot Locker Inc. VP and GMM of global women’s Kirta Carroll said in a statement. “The introduction of Cozi allows women to feel confident in pieces that mix and match with their own style and personality.”

The first line ranges in price from $35 to $50, and is executed in a neutral color palette including buttercream, dusty rose, antique bronze and pesto hues, among others. It features styles such as cropped quarter-zip pullover tops and hoodies, wide-leg sweatpants and high-rise joggers, all in inclusive women’s sizing from XS to 3X.

To launch the brand, Foot Locker has tapped several women of note including singer-songwriter Sy’rai, the daughter of multihyphenate Brandy, who is the face of the debut collection. Foot Locker said Cozi is Smith’s first fashion brand ambassadorship.

To promote the brand, Foot Locker has tapped several others in addition to Smith including skateboarder and community organizer Briana King; content creator Ilianna Ayala Garcia; photographer Christina Paik; basketball player and video producer Hannah O’Flynn; DJ and creative Amrit; and musicians Angel & Dren Coleman. According to Foot Locker, the women helping launch the brand will showcase how they style Cozi to match their personalities.

The debut Cozi collection is available now globally both in-store and online via Foot Locker , Foot Locker Canada , Foot Locker Europe and Champs Sports . Also, Foot Locker said select locations will stock exclusive styles and colors.

Looking ahead, Foot Locker said in a statement that the Cozi brand will release seasonal collections in a blend of spandex and cotton fabric throughout 2022.