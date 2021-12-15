ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Foot Locker Launches Cozi, the Retail Giant’s First-Ever Womenswear Brand

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hAjS_0dNcZ16S00

Two months after revealing its Lckr in-house apparel line , Foot Locker is back with its debut proprietary womenswear brand.

The sportswear retail giant has revealed Cozi, its first womenswear brand that will be sold exclusively via Foot Locker and Champs Sports. The retailer described Cozi as an apparel brand that is “designed for women who keep up with trends, love sneakers and crave premium wardrobe staples at an affordable value.”

“At Foot Locker, Inc., we are always thinking about the consumer. We understand that laid-back apparel isn’t just for lounging anymore, and wanted to bring a female-centric apparel line to the market that is comfortable, affordable and stylish,” Foot Locker Inc. VP and GMM of global women’s Kirta Carroll said in a statement. “The introduction of Cozi allows women to feel confident in pieces that mix and match with their own style and personality.”

The first line ranges in price from $35 to $50, and is executed in a neutral color palette including buttercream, dusty rose, antique bronze and pesto hues, among others. It features styles such as cropped quarter-zip pullover tops and hoodies, wide-leg sweatpants and high-rise joggers, all in inclusive women’s sizing from XS to 3X.

To launch the brand, Foot Locker has tapped several women of note including singer-songwriter Sy’rai, the daughter of multihyphenate Brandy, who is the face of the debut collection. Foot Locker said Cozi is Smith’s first fashion brand ambassadorship.

To promote the brand, Foot Locker has tapped several others in addition to Smith including skateboarder and community organizer Briana King; content creator Ilianna Ayala Garcia; photographer Christina Paik; basketball player and video producer Hannah O’Flynn; DJ and creative Amrit; and musicians Angel & Dren Coleman. According to Foot Locker, the women helping launch the brand will showcase how they style Cozi to match their personalities.

The debut Cozi collection is available now globally both in-store and online via Foot Locker , Foot Locker Canada , Foot Locker Europe and Champs Sports . Also, Foot Locker said select locations will stock exclusive styles and colors.

Looking ahead, Foot Locker said in a statement that the Cozi brand will release seasonal collections in a blend of spandex and cotton fabric throughout 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

What Will Happen to the Supply Chain Crisis in 2022? Top Execs From Foot Locker, Macy’s, Crocs Make Predictions

As consumer demand soared in 2021, the supply chain crisis caused big challenges for vendors and retailers — particularly smaller players. Now after a year of intense focus on sourcing and supply chain operations, executives sound off on how the situation will evolve in 2022. Dick Johnson, chairman and CEO, Foot Locker “I think the supply chain situation will improve. Crisis is a strong, strong word, and the disruption that we’ve felt has been caused by a lot of different things, but I think the supply chain situation will certainly improve. There will be lumpiness in the process while it does improve, but...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Alex Mill to Launch First-Ever Shoe This Weekend

Alex Mill is in growth mode. After starting as a men’s shirt brand founded by Alex Drexler in 2012, the company has since undergone a complete reinvention with the help of Madewell and J.Crew’s former design lead Somsack Sikhounmuong, who joined the company after a 15-year stint at the retail chain. Under the leadership of Alex, Somsack, and the brand’s CEO Mickey Drexler —Alex’s dad and the former CEO of J.Crew and Gap — the company opened a new store in 2020 on 70 Mercer Street in SoHo and more recently, a shop on Madison Avenue. Sikhounmuong is also credited with bringing...
APPAREL
New York Post

Where to buy resale designer handbags and clothing: Chanel to Hermes

Reduce, reuse, recycle… and resell. With luxury goods, this is the new way to shop. Not only are you giving a second life to incredible designer handbags and clothing, but you get to save some money in the process and get to take home Chanel, Prada, Gucci and more for a fraction of the retail price.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Womenswear#Retail Giant#Foot Locker And#Champs Sports#Foot Locker Inc#Vp#Gmm#Xs#Angel Dren Coleman
Harper's Bazaar

The 11 Best Everyday Boots, According to Fashion Insiders

We gathered designers from footwear brands including Dear Frances, Hanifa, and Loeffler Randall, as well leading stylists, writers, and fashion directors, to tell us about the everyday (and elevated) boots they're pairing with outfit after outfit this winter. From lug-sole Chelsea boots to thigh-high leather styles, fashion insiders say the following 11 pairs are cool, versatile and offer a hint of winter weather proofing. At least one of their everyday boots will make its way to your wardrobe by the time you finish perusing the list.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Halston Releases First Fine Jewelry Collection With Aurate

Click here to read the full article. Halston is embarking on a category expansion with a new collaboration. The heritage fashion brand has teamed with Aurate on a fine jewelry collection that fuses both brands’ ethos for the holidays. The 12-piece collection includes earrings, necklaces and rings co-designed by both brands that are made to reflect Halston’s well-known glitz and glamour of the Studio 54 days.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationEverything to Know About Fashion Designer HalstonPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress Collection “It’s about going out, showing the glitzy version of yourself and this party mode,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Cosmopolitan

The Ordinary is launching a brand new face serum - and we tried it first

The Ordinary never, ever, fail to impress when it comes to their epic skincare products (and epic price-points). No other beauty brand has disrupted the industry quite like them, and the idea is simple, effective skincare products should be affordable. It sounds so obvious, but transparency is key. Clearly labelled...
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Kids Foot Locker Launches a New Play-Focused Community Concept — With the First Store Opening in Miami

Kids Foot Locker has unveiled a new store concept with a new, young generation of sneakerheads in mind. The retailer has introduced a format that is focused on serving local communities by offering a full-family experience, dubbed “House of Play.” The first store to open under this concept is in Miami. Kids Foot Locker said via statement that the store spans more than 8,000 square feet and delivers a kids-first experience, which includes interactive playscapes, engaging activity areas and the latest and greatest in footwear and apparel. Shoppers can expect product from brands including Nike, Jordan Brand, New Balance, Crocs, Timberland and...
RETAIL
NJBIZ

Unilever’s Maille debuts product launch with indie honey brand

Unilever brand Maille is collaborating with Brooklyn indie brand Mike’s Hot Honey on Maille Hot Honey Dijon, a spicy-sweet mustard that launched on Amazon Dec. 6. Maille, which has been making Dijon mustard for nearly 275 years, was acquired by the Englewood Cliffs brand in 2000. According to the company, Maille’s recipe dates back to 1747.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
The Independent

Boursin launches first-ever vegan alternative to its famous cheese spread

Boursin has launched its first-ever vegan option.The famous Gournay cheese brand has responded to growing consumer demand to release Boursin Plant-Based Garlic and Herbs.The vegan cheese is inspired by Boursin’s original product, combining garlic, parsley and chives, with a coconut oil base to give it a spreadable texture.The Boursin plant-based spread, which costs £3, is currently available exclusively in Sainsbury’s until further nationwide roll-out from February 2022.“Please your guests with something extraordinary, with this delicious combination of flavorful garlic, fragrant parsley, and chives, cold-blended in a dairy-free base made from high quality coconut oil to create a deliciously smooth cheese...
FOOD & DRINKS
southeastproduceweekly.com

First Dulcinea Branded Cherries Coming To Retail

Josh Leichter, CEO of Pacific Trellis Fruit Los Angeles, CA announced the first shipment of Dulcinea branded cherries has arrived in the United States. Pacific Trellis has quickly grown to be the number three importer of cherries and this year marks their first year packaging cherries under the Dulcinea label.
RETAIL
TravelPulse

Crystal Cruises Launches First-Ever Zero Single Supplement

For the first time ever, Crystal Cruises is courting solo cruisers with a Zero Single Supplement promotion, applicable on ocean view categories on 15 Crystal Symphony voyages to the Caribbean and Mediterranean in 2022. The Zero Single Supplement allows solo guests to enjoy all of Crystal Symphony’s amenities at double...
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Pyer Moss Updates its Sculpt Style in ‘Teal’ Colorway + More

Dec. 15, 2021: Pyer Moss will release the latest edition of its Sculpt sneaker in a “Teal” colorway this weekend. Dropping on Saturday, Dec. 18th at 12pm EST, this is the fifth colorway of the brand’s first independent shoe. This version joins the brand’s other four previously released colorways in black and yellow, white and yellow, black and blue, and black and red. The sneakers will retail for $595 and will be available on pyermoss.com. Dec. 14, 2021: Fendi has released its newest sneaker designed by artistic director Kim Jones. Called the Fendi Match, the sneaker is constructed using super soft...
APPAREL
People

The Brand Behind Helen Mirren's Stylish Sneakers Launched a Cozy Boot Designed for Below-Freezing Weather

At this point, you've likely seen or heard about Cariuma's sustainable sneakers. Not only did Helen Mirren wear a pair of the $79 kicks this year, but so have a good handful of stars, from Pete Davidson and Noah Centineo to supermodel Nina Agdal. Thousands of people have signed up for Cariuma waitlists when its most popular sneakers have sold out, and now, there's a new reason to check it out: Cariuma just launched its first-ever boot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
aithority.com

Pan India Cloud Coffee Brand SLAY Coffee Announces The Launch Of India’s First Digital Grab & Go Coffee Bar

India’s best rated and fastest growing coffee brand, SLAY Coffee launched India’s first digital grab and go coffee bar concept at the MAPIC (formerly Indian Retail Forum) event that concluded in Mumbai yesterday. It plans to launch 100 such Coffee Bars across Tier 1 metro cities in the next 12 months. SLAY Coffee is a pioneer in the online coffee space and is well known for its packaging innovation, SLAYCase that enables spill proof delivery of coffee without loss of temperature.
RESTAURANTS
Highsnobiety

The Best Luxury Steals From The Highsnobiety Sale

Being a fan of high fashion is an expensive game. The items we see in seasonal collections have been designed by creative polymaths and then crafted in the best fabrics by highly skilled artisans — and thats only the start of why luxury fashion comes with a hefty price tag.
RETAIL
mediapost.com

Naomi Osaka's Kinlo Brand Launches New Ad Campaign

Tennis star Naomi Osaka's skin and suncare brand KINLÒ is out with a new branding campaign from Brooklyn, NY-based agency Kin. The suncare line is designed for people melanin rich skin. The campaign “The Way We Glow,” will begin rolling out this week in a series of films and images that highlight the importance of “celebrating your unique identity, beauty and caring for your skin,” according to the agency.
TENNIS
AdWeek

DoorDash Promotes VP of Marketing as Brand's First-Ever CMO

As food delivery services find themselves struggling to differentiate themselves, DoorDash has decided now is the time to name its first-ever chief marketing officer. The company is elevating vp of marketing Kofi Amoo-Gottfried to the newly-created position.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear News

71K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy