[CES 2022] Dell’s Concept Flow aims to make your workflow seamless and painless

THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/14/21: Sustainability is increasingly a significant component of every CE manufacturer’s product strategy and messaging, and it’s leading to some nifty design and manufacturing innovations that will likely be on display at CES 2022 in January. We got an advance look at the Concept Luna, Dell’s new sustainable PC protoype, which basically makes all the parts easy to swap out and either recycle or replace. For example, the palm rest and keyboard are easy to remove and disassemble (since Dell found that in this era of COVID, most consumers don’t want a refurbished keyboard), while the recycler-friendly printed circuit board (PCB) is made with flax fiber and uses polymer that easily dissolves in water. Dell Concept Luna even uses 10 times fewer screws, which makes it easier to take apart and repair. These might seem like little things, but they are thoughtful little things that together add up to a product that will last longer and eventually die a more sustainable death. Though still in the conceptual stage, some of Concept Luna’s innovations will likely find their way into Dell PCs in the future.

