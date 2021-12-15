ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

U.S. FDA approves Bristol Myers’ drug to prevent transplant complication

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Complication#U S Fda#Bristol Myers#Reuters#Bristol Myers Squibb Co#Orencia
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca-Amgen drug for severe asthma

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Amgen's (AMGN.O) drug, Tezspire, to treat severe asthma for those aged 12 years and older, the companies said on Friday. The approval is based on late-stage trial data that showed the drug cut the rate of...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
MarketWatch

Biogen and Eisai say EU regulatory committee adopted negative opinion for its Alzheimer's treatment

Biogen Inc. and partner Eisai Co. Ltd said Friday an advisory committee to the European Medicines Agency has adopted a negative opinion on its Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab, known as aduhelm in the U.S. The company was seeking an authorization for the treatment in patients in the early stages of the disease known as mild cognitive impairment. "This decision is aligned to the negative trend vote of the committee in November 2021. Biogen will seek a re-examination of the opinion by the CHMP," said Biogen, referring to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. Biogen shares slid 3% premarket on the news. The drug has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration but that decision was viewed as controversial. Biogen in July requested a narrower indication -- the initial approval was for all people with the disease. Several members of the FDA's advisory committee that voted against the agency approving aduhelm quit in response, and acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock in July announced a federal investigation into the approval process.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hot96.com

U.S. FDA approves Eagle’s generic version of blood pressure drug

(Reuters) – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its generic version of Vasostrict, a blood pressure drug developed by Endo International’s subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical Inc. In August, a Delaware federal court had ruled that Eagle’s proposed generic of Par Pharmaceutical’s best-selling...
HEALTH
afp.com

Articles inaccurately claim document reveals Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine deaths

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Online articles shared on social media claim a document released by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed more than 1,200 deaths related to Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in a 90-day period. But the pharmaceutical giant says the document does not indicate the fatalities are linked to vaccination, and it concludes the shots are safe -- a finding supported by US health authorities as well as clinical research.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Abatacept as a Preventative Treatment for Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Abatacept can now be used for the prevention of acute graft-versus-host disease following its approval by the FDA. The FDA has approved the use of abatacept (Orencia) in combination with immunosuppressants as a prophylactic treatment for acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) in adult and pediatric patients 2 years or older who are set to undergo hematopoietic stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor, according to a press release from the FDA.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Abatacept in aGVHD

The FDA has granted approval to abatacept, the first drug for the prevention of graft versus host disease. The FDA has approved abatacept (Orencia) for the prevention of acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD) in patients 2 years of age and older receiving unrelated donor hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), according to a press release by the FDA.
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

FDA Greenlights Bristol Myers Squibb’s Orencia for Accute GVHD – Partly on RWE

Bristol Myers Squibb’s rheumatoid arthritis drug Orencia won approval for the prevention of moderate to severe acute graft versus host disease (aGvHD) in patients two years of age and older who have received unrelated donor hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It is the first such drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for this indication.
INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

Bristol Myers Inks Licensing Agreement for IMA401 with Immatics

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Bristol Myers (BMY) has entered into a license, development, and commercialization agreement with clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Immatics NV for TCR Bispecific candidate IMA401. BMY shares rose 0.78% to close at $59.51 on December 14. Bristol Myers is a pharmaceutical company that designs, develops,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

FDA Approves First Drug to Prevent GVHD in Cancer Patients

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved abatacept (Orencia) in combination with immunosuppressants for the prevention of acute graft-vs-host disease (aGVHD) in adults and pediatric patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation from an unrelated donor. Abatacept is the first drug approved for aGVHD prevention and incorporates real-world evidence...
CANCER
pulmonologyadvisor.com

FDA Approves Drug to Help Immunocompromised Fend Off COVID-19

HealthDay News — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday granted emergency approval of a new antibody cocktail to prevent COVID-19 infection in people who have weakened immune systems or who cannot tolerate COVID-19 vaccines. The AstraZeneca Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab) can now be given to certain adults...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Bristol Myers enters up to $920 million deal with Immatics for cancer drug

(Reuters) – Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to spend up to $920 million for global exclusive rights to an experimental immunotherapy developed by Immatics NV, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the agreement, the companies will co-develop the therapy, IMA401. Cancer-focused drug developer Immatics will receive an upfront...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy