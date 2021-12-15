ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City Thunder’s Poku selling ‘Poku Fanny Packs’ at local shop

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Thunder fans will have the chance to meet a popular player and have a piece of his unique fashion style.

Shop Good announced that it is hosting a ‘one night only launch event’ with Aleksej Pokusevski to celebrate the release of the custom Poku Fanny Pack.

The event will take place at Shop Good in Automobile Alley , located at 1007 N. Broadway Ave., on Thursday, Dec. 16.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., customers will be able to purchase the pack and meet the power forward.

Pokusevski, who is popularly known as ‘Poku’ to Oklahoma City Thunder fans, will be on hand to sign purchased Poku Packs.

Fans can purchase Poku Packs in-store or online either before or during the event.

The Poku packs were designed by Shop Good owner Justin Falk and Poku himself.

After joining the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020, Poku’s daily fashion choice of a fanny pack caught the attention of fans

