Oklahoma City Thunder’s Poku selling ‘Poku Fanny Packs’ at local shop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Thunder fans will have the chance to meet a popular player and have a piece of his unique fashion style.
Shop Good announced that it is hosting a ‘one night only launch event’ with Aleksej Pokusevski to celebrate the release of the custom Poku Fanny Pack.Midwest City woman warns of job opportunity scam that was too good to be true
The event will take place at Shop Good in Automobile Alley , located at 1007 N. Broadway Ave., on Thursday, Dec. 16.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., customers will be able to purchase the pack and meet the power forward.Oklahoma City woman arrested after leaving children home alone while at bar
Pokusevski, who is popularly known as ‘Poku’ to Oklahoma City Thunder fans, will be on hand to sign purchased Poku Packs.
Fans can purchase Poku Packs in-store or online either before or during the event.Oklahoma girl placed on ventilator, fighting an illness after testing COVID-19 positive
The Poku packs were designed by Shop Good owner Justin Falk and Poku himself.
After joining the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020, Poku’s daily fashion choice of a fanny pack caught the attention of fansCopyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0