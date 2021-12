When playing Onmyoji, there is something that will cross your mind sooner or later - who are the best characters in Onmyoji?. Myself, I've been wondering the same thing for quite some time, and I couldn't reach a certain conclusion. To be completely honest, there are some characters that are better than others. Overall speaking though, many of the characters are good at something. Take Tamamonomae for example - they are really good at a lot of the PvE content, but when it comes to duels and PvP they tend to fall behind.

