The Reason Mackinac Island Considers Itself The World's Fudge Capital

On Thanksgiving Day, nearly all of us have the exact same thing for our big holiday meal, that being the time-honored turkey, of course. On Easter, we actually get a choice of entrees: ham or lamb. (Spam may also be an option, at least if you live in Hawaii). With Christmas, however, there is a much wider variety of traditional foods from which to select. If you're super old-school, as in "What would Charles Dickens do?," you may want so serve a roast goose (best accompanied by wassail, figgy pudding, and mince pies). If you are a fan of Japanese culture, a bucket of KFC's finest may be on the table. If you're in a Hispanic neighborhood, your local carniceria will have holiday tamales in abundance –- and if you're in New Mexico, you may even be able to get those tamales "Christmas-style," meaning smothered in both red and green chile sauces.

