George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” Gets New Video With Dozens of Stars: Watch

By Evan Minsker
 4 days ago
The celebration of George Harrison’s 50th anniversary reissue of All Things Must Pass continues with a new music video for “My Sweet...

Deadline

George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ Gets 50th Anniversary Video: Ringo Starr, Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen Among Many Friends Lending A Little Help

After 50 years, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” finally gets its first official video, and not without a little help from a lot of friends. In the star-packed effort directed by Lance Bangs and exec produced by Harrison’s son Dhani Harrison with David Zonshine, the new “My Sweet Lord” video stars Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as “metaphysical special agents” searching for something that can’t be seen. Sending them on the mission: Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill himself. With seemingly most of Hollywood and New York celebrities showing up for cameos, the video includes appearances by Darren Criss, Jon Hamm, Rosanna Arquette, Joe...
Outsider.com

Beatles Icons Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Fought Disney Over Censoring of ‘Get Back’

According to director Peter Jackson, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr pushed back against Disney censors in their new docuseries The Beatles: Get Back. Get Back features never-before-seen footage of The Beatles during the recording of their album, Let It Be. Of course, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are the primary focus. Other figures in the band’s history such as Linda McCartney and Yoko Ono appear as well. At a lengthy six hour runtime, the series does not shy away from showing the reality of the band’s recording sessions, which means, unlike other Disney fare, “Get Back” doesn’t shy away from cursing and smoking.
Rolling Stone

10 Things You Didn’t Know George Harrison Did

“I play a little guitar, write a few tunes, make a few movies, but none of that’s really me,” George Harrison once said. “The real me is something else.” Harrison was many things – including a master of understatement. But he was right to point out that his true character remains elusive. He was one of the most famous men in the world, but he loathed superstardom. He preached piety and simple pleasures, yet he lived in a 120-room mansion and collected ultra high-end cars. His studious facade belayed a brilliant sense of humor, which led him to produce some of the greatest comedies of all time. The songs he wrote focused on both the glory of God and the petty annoyances of day-to-day life.
Paste Magazine

The Beatles: Get Back and the Arrogant, Tragic Genius of Paul McCartney’s Leadership

In 2001, George Harrison passed away after a battle with lung cancer, after the 20th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder had already come and gone. The Beatles’ greatest hits compilation, 1, was released the year prior. In less than a decade, The Beatles accumulated 20 #1s, and—30 years after their highly publicized break-up—Apple/Parlophone Records released them for the first time in CD format. I was only a toddler when the early-aughts Beatlemania surged across America, but 1 was presented to me as a stocking stuffer, tucked beneath a half-dozen chocolate Santa Claus bars, to go along with the small CD/tape player my folks gifted me that same Christmas. My dad technically lived through the entirety of The Beatles’ American success, but my mom was born six months after the band broke up. Still, they fed into the long-standing institution of passing The Beatles’ music down between generations, symbolic of how you didn’t have to be present for their greatness to fall in love with it.
Mental_Floss

Watch Paul McCartney Write "Get Back" While Waiting for John Lennon

One of the appeals of Peter Jackson's eight-hour Beatles music documentary Get Back is that it gives fans a chance to see the band's legendary members as real people. The miniseries follows the making of the 1970 album Let It Be (which had the working title Get Back), and much of the runtime is dedicated to the musicians bickering, goofing off, and taking breaks for toast and tea. But between the humanizing moments in the special, there are scenes that remind the viewer why The Beatles are still regarded as rock royalty. This clip of Paul McCartney composing "Get Back" off the top of his head shows the level of talent the band had.
JamBase

Remembering George Harrison: Watch Final Full Concert At Royal Albert Hall In 1992

It’s been 20 years since George Harrison sadly died in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer. He was just 58 years old. Harrison was born on February 25, 1943 in Liverpool, England where he helped form The Beatles in 1960 with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr joined the band in 1962. Just one year later, George and The Beatles made their first appearance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.
digg.com

'The Beatles: Get Back' — George Harrison's Photographer Problems

A violent incident involving George Harrison is hinted at in The Beatles: Get Back, but there's more to the story. After six television seasons, nine books and hundreds of plot twists, "The Expanse" concludes its TV and novel series within weeks of each other. Can it avoid the typical pitfalls of the genre series finale?
95 Rock KKNN

Denis O’Brien, George Harrison’s Former Manager, Dead at 80

Denis O’Brien, who served as George Harrison’s business manager and produced several featured films with the former Beatle, has died at the age of 80. O’Brien’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Kristen, who told the Associated Press that her father passed Dec. 3 in a Swindon, U.K. hospital after being admitted for severe abdominal pains. Deadline reports that his death was attributed to “intra-abdominal sepsis.”
wxhc.com

“I am heartbroken”: Monkee Micky Dolenz and other stars react to Mike Nesmith’s death

Micky Dolenz, now the last living member of The Monkees, has taken to social media to mourn his late bandmate, Mike Nesmith, who died on Friday at the age of 78. "I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost a dear friend and partner," writes Dolenz, along with a recent photo of the two men embracing onstage. "I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick."
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul McCartney Sings ‘Get Back’ With Tina Turner, Elton John, and Phil Collins

One of the most incredible moments in The Beatles: Get Back comes about an hour into the first episode when Paul McCartney sits down early one morning and basically writes “Get Back” in front of George Harrison and Ringo Starr. “Everything you need to know about creativity is in that moment,” Judd Apatow wrote in a tweet. “He is loose. He is open. In flow. Trusting himself. Willing to take chances. Willing to explore in a way that is not self conscious. He opens himself up to creative inspiration — then slowly it comes.” The Beatles played “Get Back” four times during...
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
iheart.com

WATCH Paul McCartney Compose 'Get Back' In 2 Minutes

As more and more folks are watching Peter Jackson's three-part docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, fans are falling in love with one scene in particular when Paul McCartney composes one of the band's biggest hits in just minutes. Photo Credit: Getty.
