It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Duluth Holdings: "This is a good company, and apparel came back. Duluth, I love to use their stuff, but I've got to tell you ... there's so many other stocks in the apparel business like a [Lululemon] that is very good. I happen to like, my favorite, American Eagle Outfitters, which is acting horribly. It looks like a disaster, and yet, I continue to believe that it's the right stock to own."

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO