Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that begins at sundown on the 24th of Kislev, a date on the Hebrew Calendar which typically falls sometime in November or December. On this date in 164 BCE, after a clan of Jewish fighters known as the Maccabees led a successful revolt against Seleucid-Greek occupation, the Jerusalem Temple was reclaimed and rededicated. The Temple had been desecrated by occupying forces, and mostly all items of value had been looted or destroyed. But they were able to find one container of oil to light the menorah for one night. Miraculously, the oil burned for 8 days and nights. Because of this, Hanukkah is celebrated for 8 nights, and each night an additional candle is lit on the menorah.

