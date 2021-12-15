ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police attempting to identify driver who met with 16-year-old girl

By Melissa Hudson
abc57.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Lincoln Township Police Department has released a photo of a vehicle whose driver they are attempting to identify as part of an investigation into a man who met with a 16-year-old girl he met...

www.abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Police identify man shot and killed at Cheers Pub

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man died after being shot at Cheers Pub early Thursday morning, according to St. Joseph County Police. Police were called to the pub on S. Dixie Way in Roseland around 1:15 a.m. to assist Roseland Police in the investigation. When police first arrived,...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WHYY

Delaware police officer faces charges in attack on 16-year-old girl

A New Castle County officer, Cpl. Michael Carnevale, faces charges in connection with use of excessive force inside the holding area at police headquarters in August. Carnevale faces charges including offensive touching, official misconduct, and falsifying business records. The victim was a 16-year-old girl being held in police custody. Police...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lakeshore High School#Mustang
ClickOnDetroit.com

16-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl charged in connection with Wayne County school threats

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Two students, a 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, have been charged in connection with threats directed at Wayne County schools. Prosecutors said a 16-year-old boy from Redford Union High School has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students for a Thursday (Dec. 16) threat.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

16-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl missing from Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police ask the community to help find 16-year-old Angel Antonio Ruiz and 12-year-old Nevaeh Jordan after they went missing. Ruiz was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 130 pounds, with dark hair, and brown eyes. What he was wearing when he went missing is unknown.
LORAIN, OH
ABC10

14-year-old girl missing in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Friday. Police said Janessa Dorris was last seen walking from her home near Meadowview Road and 22nd Street. They said she could still be walking near the area. Police described Dorris as 5'4,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc57.com

Elkhart Police identify two officers involved in deadly shooting

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Police Department has released the names of the two officers who were involved in a deadly shooting outside of a liquor store early Wednesday morning. They also released the name of the man who was shot and killed. The officers who fired shots were identified...
ELKHART, IN
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself To & Followed 17-Year-Old Girl

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking the public for information about a man they say exposed himself to a teenage girl and followed her after she escaped. On November 24, the 17-year-old victim was sitting inside her vehicle at Marina Park when she witnessed a white male performing a “sexual act on himself.” Fort Worth Police are asking for information on this man who allegedly exposed himself to a teenage girl. (Credit: Fort Worth PD/Twitter) The suspect began to approach the victim’s vehicle, but she was able to drive away. However, the suspect got into his truck and followed the girl for a short time before turning off onto a side street. The suspect is estimated to be in his late-50s or early-60s and was seen driving an early 2000s white Ford Ranger with damage to its driver’s side rear quarter panel. Police say the man who exposed himself and followed a teenager was driving this truck. (Credit: Fort Worth PD/Twitter) Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call 817-392-4685.
FORT WORTH, TX
abc57.com

Police arrest driver who struck police officer with his vehicle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The driver who allegedly struck a South Bend Police officer with his vehicle in September has been arrested. Kevin Darnell Reed Jr has been charged with battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. Charges...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times of San Diego

13-Year-Old Girl Reports Attempted Kidnapping While Walking to Bus Stop in Vista

Authorities were investigating the reported attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl in Vista Friday. The Roosevelt Middle School student told investigators she was walking to a bus stop in the area of Georgia Lane and West Los Angeles Drive at about 8:30 a.m. Monday when a white van with no license plates passed her, then made a U-turn and stopped near her, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
local21news.com

Police search for 16-year-old, missing since November

York County, PA — Authorities in York County say they are searching for a missing 16-year-old. The Spring Garden Township Police say Janiyah Hardy walked away from her house on November 13 around 1:15 PM. Authorities say Hardy is a black female, about 5'4" and weighs 120 pounds. She...
YORK COUNTY, PA
cbslocal.com

15-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Shooting In Wilmington, Police Say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) –A 15-year-old is fighting for her life after a shooting in Wilmington Saturday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened at the intersection of Kirkwood and Taylor Streets just before noon. Investigators have not released information on a possible suspect or motive. Details are limited at this...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy