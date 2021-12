WAUKESHA — The primary fundraiser in the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy has now opened the application process so that victims and their families can receive money. The United for Waukesha Community Fund was formed by the Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County to help people dealing with injury and loss as a result of the incident. Six people were killed and 62 others were injured after a man drove an SUV down the street during Waukesha's annual Christmas parade.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO