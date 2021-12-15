ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will AI ever be ethical? Not according to itself

By Dr Alex Connock, Professor Andrew Stephen
World Economic Forum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers asked an AI system if artificial intelligence could ever be ethical. The AI in question, the Megatron Transformer, said that it could never be ethical, owing to the fact that 'it is a tool'. It added that like any tool, it can be used for...

www.weforum.org

The Guardian

For truly ethical AI, its research must be independent from big tech

A year ago I found out, from one of my direct reports, that I had apparently resigned. I had just been fired from Google in one of the most disrespectful ways I could imagine. Thanks to organizing done by former and current Google employees and many others, Google did not succeed in smearing my work or reputation, although they tried. My firing made headlines because of the worker organizing that has been building up in the tech world, often due to the labor of people who are already marginalized, many of whose names we do not know. Since I was fired last December, there have been many developments in tech worker organizing and whistleblowing. The most publicized of these was Frances Haugen’s testimony in Congress; echoing what Sophie Zhang, a data scientist fired from Facebook, had previously said, Haugen argued that the company prioritizes growth over all else, even when it knows the deadly consequences of doing so.
BUSINESS
raleighnews.net

We invited an AI to debate its own ethics - in the Oxford Union

Not a day passes without a fascinating snippet on the ethical challenges created by "black box" Artificial Intelligence systems. These use machine learning to figure out patterns within data and make decisions - often without a human giving them any moral basis for how to do it. Classics of the...
ENGINEERING
Computer Weekly

Digital Ethics Summit: Innovation needs regulation to be ethical

The oft-repeated idea that regulation stifles innovation needs to be done away with, it has been claimed, especially with regard to powerful technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), because limits on the use of such tools will only encourage a more ethical and responsible approach to their development and deployment.
TECHNOLOGY
InformationWeek

Ex-Googler's Ethical AI Startup Models More Inclusive Approach

Issues around ethical AI have garnered more attention over the past several years. Tech giants from Facebook to Google to Microsoft have already established and published principles to demonstrate to stakeholders -- customers, employees, and investors -- that they understand the importance of ethical or responsible AI. So it was...
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

Why measuring the value of data really matters

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. How data is monetized, measured and managed presents an opportunity, as well as a risk. So far, there is very little agreement on how to quantify the value of data. If...
INDIA
singularityhub.com

How Ethical Hackers Could Help Us Build Trust in AI

AI is exerting an ever greater influence on our lives, which is leading to growing concern over whether we can trust it to act fairly and reliably. Ethical hackers, AI audits, and “bias bounties” could help us keep a lid on the potential harms, say researchers. There’s increasing...
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

AI argues for and against itself in Oxford Union debate

The Oxford Union has heard from many great debaters over the years, but this week added an artificial intelligence engine to its distinguished speakers. The AI argued that the only way to stop such tech becoming too powerful is to have "no AI at all". But it also argued the...
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

Predictions Series 2022: Everything You Want to Know about AI Ethics

AI ethics and empathy have become the key disruptors in the age of hard-core AI and Machine learning deployment. Organizations are finding it extremely hard to balance their AI roadmap around governance, ethics, and empathy. AI bias has been one of the biggest problem areas in the data science industry that none has managed to solve. Yet, we are optimistic that things will change in the coming years. Why do I think so? Some of the biggest technology companies are taking it upon themselves to remove AI biases and encourage activities that strengthen AI ethics in the industry. Pega is one such company.
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

How to overcome mistrust of data

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. The data ecosystem is vast and complex even for seasoned professionals, but more so for average individuals who act as users. The majority of consumers are starting to believe that companies...
TECHNOLOGY
Hot Hardware

Bill Gates Says Metaverse Will Be The Norm For Virtual Office Meetings In 2-3 Years

The latest buzzword is 'metaverse' and over time, you might get sick of hearing about it (if not already). It seems inevitable as major tech firms have latched onto the term—Facebook even changed its name to Meta (not for the social network, but for the overarching company brand, like Alphabet is to Google). Does the metaverse have a future, though? You can add Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as being among those who think it does.
INTERNET
biometricupdate.com

Academics, Oosto propose facial recognition, AI ethics guidance in new forum

A group of artificial intelligence ethicists and stakeholders took a step towards establishing a forum to advance AI guidelines and regulations, with a conference on ethical vision AI hosted by Fordham University Law School visiting Professor Shlomit Yanisky-Ravid. At the recent conference, held under the title ‘Ethical Vision Artificial Intelligence:...
COMPUTERS
World Economic Forum

These are the most popular LinkedIn courses for business leaders

LinkedIn has released the top-15 list of training courses chosen by business leaders and managers. Coaching skills, communication around diversity and dealing with hybrid working environments were prominent themes. Investing in reskilling is vital to prevent a mismatch between jobs and the skills they require. Disruption has become a business...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Baidu To Showcase AI Advances At China’s First-Ever Metaverse Conference

Baidu, Inc., a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, will host its annual flagship developers’ conference Baidu Create, also China’s first metaverse conference on Dec. 27 via its metaverse platform XiRang. Marketing Technology News: Investis Digital Releases Connect.IQ Special Report on…. Dubbed the “Land of Hope”, the...
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

People prefer brands with aligned corporate purpose and values

Consumer brand preferences are driven by an alignment of their values and the brands’ purpose, a new study from Ipsos finds. The link between consumer values and brand purpose has grown significantly in the last 8 years. Reducing environmental harm and standing up for social issues are two of...
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

MIT Scientists Find Clues to Why Fake News Snowballs on Social Media

A new model shows that the more polarized and hyperconnected a social network is, the more likely misinformation will spread. The spread of misinformation on social media is a pressing societal problem that tech companies and policymakers continue to grapple with, yet those who study this issue still don’t have a deep understanding of why and how false news spreads.
INTERNET
