What's the real toll of plastics on the environment?

A flood of waste from non-decomposable plastic has become critically overwhelming throughout the world. How did it get this way and how can we turn off the tap of unusable plastic in our environment? It definitely put me in question as I was doing my holiday food shopping. As I was trying to select healthy alternatives, I was still faced with plastic packaging and single use plastic bags as I completed my shopping. I considered my choices to bring my own bags and to shop for bulk items. However, it takes a commitment to be an attentive shopper and to give up some conveniences. The used plastic packaging is collected in my recycle bin but the single use plastic bags get discarded. They are seen not only in the garbage dumps but also strewn across our local environment sometimes in trees, alleys and creeks. To break the convenience cycle, we need support from a concerned public. If we work at it together, the plastic will be less popular and hopefully our efforts will create a more ecological concern with manufacturers.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO