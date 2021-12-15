BMW i4 eDrive40 photographed in Mineral White Metallic

This is the perfect combination of exterior/interior styling and performance, and now it could be yours!. BMW is possibly one of the most instantly recognizable brands in Germany for its unique design language, high performance, and dedication to creating an excellent driving experience. With such machines on their side as the 335i, M3, and other astonishing BMW road racing legends, the brand has essentially cemented itself as the first love of car enthusiasts across the globe. This is made even better when you realize that there is an abundance of different BMW vehicles, making it easy for everyone to get exactly what they want in a car. These cars have it all, best exemplified by this great car, whether its speed, luxury, or style.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO