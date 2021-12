Stadia recently announced two exciting games coming to their service soon. First, there’s Jackbox Party Pack 7, which is my personal favorite pack, arriving on December 7. Quiplash 3, Talking Points, and Blather ‘Round quickly became staples for my group of friends. The other title is Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires which is said to be “coming soon.” These 1 vs 1,000 games are always fun to jump into every now and then and this is no difference. I do want to note that as of writing, these are not Stadia Pro titles which means everyone will have to pay to add these games to their Stadia libraries. Are you excited for either of these?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO