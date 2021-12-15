ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
 3 days ago
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted for the murder of George Floyd, has now also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights. Chauvin on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the federal charges, changing his previous plea of not guilty, NBC News reports....

