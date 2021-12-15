Nutcracker ballet performed for military community

(CNN) — With Sen. Joe Manchin confirming he's a "no" on President Joe Biden's social spending package, the fate of the bill's $550 bill worth of climate and energy provisions -- and the President's climate agenda -- are now on the line. In a Sunday statement, the West Virginia...
Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) stunned fellow Democrats on Sunday by announcing he would not vote for President Biden ’s ambitious climate and social spending bill, which his allies saw as the crowning legislative achievement of his first term. Biden’s plans to address global warming and wealth inequality will now...
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans. Dr. Anthony...
London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that...
Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia politician who championed his dealmaking skills with a 45-year public service record, has died, the Isakson Initiative said in a statement on Sunday. He was 76. "It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight...
Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until January 14 starting...
Gabriel Boric, a leftist millennial who previously led anti-government student protests, won Chile's presidential election on Sunday and is set to become the country's youngest leader. With more than 90 percent of votes counted, Boric had won 56 percent while his opponent, José Antonio Kast, had won 44 percent, according...
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexually assaulted, despite a November social media post attributed to her that accused a former top Communist Party official of forcing her into sex
