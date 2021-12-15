ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney Houston Unreleased Demo Sells for $1 Million at NFT Auction

By Althea Legaspi
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (12/15): An NFT of an unreleased Whitney Houston recording, made when she was 17, sold for $1 million at an auction on OneOf Tuesday night, Dec. 14. The unreleased demo was part of a larger set of NFTs that also included images and videos; all the lots combined have generated...

www.sfgate.com

