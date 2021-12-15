ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Malden

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FRpi_0dNcVBPx00
File photo. (Branson Sparks/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MALDEN, Mass. — Middlesex District Attorney and Malden Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened right before 6 a.m. Wednesday on Dartmouth Street in Malden.

A 65-year-old Massachusetts man is dead following the fatal incident. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing where they found the man in an apartment parking garage of Pleasant Plaza Apartments suffering from apparent stab wounds.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined the man was a resident of the complex and had been stabbed by an acquaintance.

Police say they quickly apprehended the suspect, who remains in custody and has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bouncy castle deaths: Boy, 11, becomes sixth fatality

A sixth child died in a hospital after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a wind gust in Australia last week, authorities said Sunday. The child, Chace Harrison, “passed away in hospital this afternoon,” Tasmania Police Commissioner, Darren Hine, said in a statement.
ACCIDENTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
67K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy