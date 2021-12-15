Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Malden

File photo. (Branson Sparks/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MALDEN, Mass. — Middlesex District Attorney and Malden Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened right before 6 a.m. Wednesday on Dartmouth Street in Malden.

A 65-year-old Massachusetts man is dead following the fatal incident. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing where they found the man in an apartment parking garage of Pleasant Plaza Apartments suffering from apparent stab wounds.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined the man was a resident of the complex and had been stabbed by an acquaintance.

Police say they quickly apprehended the suspect, who remains in custody and has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

