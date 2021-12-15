ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Deputies: Woman says she poisoned boyfriend to shut him up

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman told deputies she gave her boyfriend “just enough” poison in his lemonade to shut him up and then called law enforcement “so he wouldn’t die,” according to a police report.

Deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Alvis Parrish, 54, put a psychotic drug in the lemonade of William Carter, with whom she had been living with for nine years, on Dec. 7. She then called authorities.

When deputies arrived at her home, she was on the front porch and said she did it because he wouldn’t shut up, according to an arrest report.

“I gave him just enough to shut him up and called y’all so he wouldn’t die,” said Parrish, according to the arrest report.

A deputy put her in handcuffs and Parrish continued talking. “Do whatever you want. If you don’t take me, I will kill him,” she said, according to the arrest report. The deputy reported she was speaking with a slur, as if she was intoxicated.

Parrish also wrote out what she had done in a notebook, according to the arrest report.

A deputy who talked to Carter described him as “extremely lethargic” but had difficulty interviewing him because he kept complaining about how tired he was, the report said.

Carter, 61, told the deputy the lemonade tasted funny but he said he did not know why Parrish would give him the drug since he didn’t usually take it. A bottle of lemonade deputies found had a powdery substance at the bottom, the report said.

Carter at first didn’t want to go to a hospital, but he was taken to an emergency room after he collapsed to the floor, saying he was not feeling well.

Parrish is facing a charge of poisoning food or water with intent to kill or injure a person. Online court records show she has been appointed a public defender, but there was no listing for the attorney’s name or contact information. Records show Parrish was still in jail Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police arrest suspect in multiple carjackings, robberies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a man who was a fugitive sought by state and federal authorities for multiple carjackings and armed robberies. Twenty-four-year-old Christian Velez was taken into custody in New Britain on Friday night. The Hartford Courant reported Velez was the subject of multiple arrest warrants in connection with a series of robberies that began in early September.
HARTFORD, CT
The Associated Press

Police: Man runs down brother-in-law after party fight

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia are looking for a man accused of using his truck to kill his brother-in-law after a Christmas party and a fight. Gwinnett County police say they don’t know what started the fight Saturday morning between 34-year old Ernesto Pelayo, of Lilburn, and his sister’s husband, 41-year-old Juan Davila, of Lawrenceville, news agencies reported.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Omaha police use pepper balls to disperse unruly crowd

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police used pepper balls to help disperse an unruly crowd of several hundred people after a party in a business turned violent. Officers from several precincts and the gang and K-9 units responded to the disturbance at Top Flight Fitness near 73rd and Maple streets around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after several people called 911 to report multiple fights.
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

Bensenville officer home 6 weeks after being shot 9 times

ROSELLE, Ill. (AP) — Not many people returning home from the hospital are accompanied by more than 80 police officers, emergency vehicles and even a garbage truck. But that is how Bensenville police Officer Steven Kotlewski arrived at his in-laws’ home in Roselle in a wheelchair Saturday after 42 days in a rehabilitation center, ABC-7 in Chicago reports. Kotlewski was shot nine times while responding to a domestic dispute six weeks ago.
BENSENVILLE, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

687K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy