WWE will hold its next episode of SmackDown on Christmas Eve, and thus they recently taped that episode ahead of time. Since there was an audience there, spoilers were bound to get out, and indeed they have, so if you want to go into SmackDown without knowing you might want to just head here to get the full lineup of next week's big matches. If you want to know the results of SmackDown though (from Twitter user TheQumarZaman), you can just keep reading. The results give us the winner of the 12 Man Gauntlet and thus the challenger to Shinsuke Nakamura's Intercontinental title at Day 1 as well as the winner of the SmackDown Women's title match between Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm, so spoilers are incoming.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO