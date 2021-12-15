ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catching up with former Shocker Matt Braeuer

By Sports Daily
KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 3 days ago

Next up for the Shockers is North Texas, and there is a familiar face on the coaching staff. Former Shocker Matt Braeuer is an assistant coach and we check in with Matt on a Wednesday Sports Daily.

