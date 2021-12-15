Talking Jayhawk Basketball with Brian Hanni

When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence. Streaming/radio: ESPN+; WHB (810 AM) About Stephen F. Austin (8-3): The Lumberjacks of the Western Athletic Conference have defeated Liberty (63-51), Wiley College (100-76), Lincoln (90-54), Northwestern State (72-68), Buffalo (79-78), Middle Tennessee (87-74), Mary Hardin-Baylor (76-63) and LSU Alexandra (82-73) and lost to Louisiana Monroe (82-69), Saint Louis (79-68) and South Dakota State (83-71). … SFA was picked to finish third in the WAC, according to a preseason poll of the league’s coaches. The Lumberjacks earned one first-place vote, finishing behind top pick New Mexico State and Grand Canyon. SFA was picked to finish second behind only New Mexico State in the conference media poll. … SFA’s Gavin Kensmil was named first-team preseason all-conference and Roti Ware second team. Ware is out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury against Liberty on Dec. 11. … The Lumberjacks have forced 209 turnovers in 11 games (19.0 per game) which ranks No. 9 nationally. SFA ranks No. 11 nationally in steals with 111. … Kyle Keller is 112-49 in six seasons at SFA. … Stephen F. Austin left the Southland Conference this season for the WAC. … Stephen F. Austin has appeared in five NCAA Tournaments, last reaching the tourney in 2018. Texas Tech beat the Lumberjacks, 70-60, in the Round of 64. … Sophomore guard Latrell Jossell played one season at KU before transferring to SFA. Jossell averages 8.4 points a game. He hit 7 of 10 threes and scored 28 points in Tuesday’s 82-69 home loss to Louisiana Monroe. For the year he’s made 23 of 53 threes for 43.4%.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO