Basketball

Talking Jayhawk Basketball with Brian Hanni

By Sports Daily
KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 4 days ago

Hour 2 - Jacob and Bruce get our weekly check-in with Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni. KU continues to roll through its early schedule and we discuss their upcoming games and much more on a Wednesday Sports Daily.

Garden City Telegram

Kansas basketball hosts Stephen F. Austin. Jayhawks come away with close win at home

LAWRENCE — Kansas men's basketball's 2021-22 regular season continued Saturday with a matchup at Allen Fieldhouse against Stephen F. Austin. The Jayhawks, ranked seventh in the nation in the latest coaches poll, came in off of a win against Missouri. The Lumberjacks came in off of a loss against Louisiana-Monroe. It was a game that saw Stephen F. Austin head coach Kyle Keller coach against Kansas head coach Bill Self, who Keller was an assistant for in the past.
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks’ Bill Self addresses COVID cancellations across college basketball

COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of some marquee men’s college basketball games this week, including Ohio State vs. Kentucky and UCLA vs. North Carolina. With the pandemic apparently far from over — the NBA has been hit with numerous positive cases the past couple of weeks — Bill Self was asked Friday if he was “worried for college basketball this season.”
Kansas City Star

KU Jayhawks vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks basketball: Lineups, time, streaming

When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence. Streaming/radio: ESPN+; WHB (810 AM) About Stephen F. Austin (8-3): The Lumberjacks of the Western Athletic Conference have defeated Liberty (63-51), Wiley College (100-76), Lincoln (90-54), Northwestern State (72-68), Buffalo (79-78), Middle Tennessee (87-74), Mary Hardin-Baylor (76-63) and LSU Alexandra (82-73) and lost to Louisiana Monroe (82-69), Saint Louis (79-68) and South Dakota State (83-71). … SFA was picked to finish third in the WAC, according to a preseason poll of the league’s coaches. The Lumberjacks earned one first-place vote, finishing behind top pick New Mexico State and Grand Canyon. SFA was picked to finish second behind only New Mexico State in the conference media poll. … SFA’s Gavin Kensmil was named first-team preseason all-conference and Roti Ware second team. Ware is out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury against Liberty on Dec. 11. … The Lumberjacks have forced 209 turnovers in 11 games (19.0 per game) which ranks No. 9 nationally. SFA ranks No. 11 nationally in steals with 111. … Kyle Keller is 112-49 in six seasons at SFA. … Stephen F. Austin left the Southland Conference this season for the WAC. … Stephen F. Austin has appeared in five NCAA Tournaments, last reaching the tourney in 2018. Texas Tech beat the Lumberjacks, 70-60, in the Round of 64. … Sophomore guard Latrell Jossell played one season at KU before transferring to SFA. Jossell averages 8.4 points a game. He hit 7 of 10 threes and scored 28 points in Tuesday’s 82-69 home loss to Louisiana Monroe. For the year he’s made 23 of 53 threes for 43.4%.
247Sports

Kansas basketball: Remy Martin praised for clutch play that helps Jayhawks avoid massive upset

Kansas led Stephen F. Austin, 73-70, with less than 40 seconds remaining and the shot-clock dwindling when Remy Martin went to work. The Arizona State transfer caught the pass-out from Christian Braun and dribbled twice before rising up and canning a 25-footer with 35.5 seconds to play that put the Jayhawks up six and helped them across the finish line in a too-close-for-comfort 80-72 victory.
KSNT News

Jayhawks play Stephen F. Austin close

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Stephen F. Austin men’s basketball entered Allen Fieldhouse ready to play the nation’s No. 7 team. The Jayhawks came out with the win, 80-72. KU was up by just 4 points at the start of the second half. Kansas pulled away with the lead down the stretch, led by Christian Braun’s 21 […]
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
WNCT

Moore, Banchero lead No. 2 Duke past Appalachian State, 92-67

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. scored 21 points as No. 2 Duke pulled away for a 92-67 victory over Appalachian State on Thursday night. Moore made 8 of 11 shots and had five rebounds and six assists. Paolo Banchero scored 16 points, AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels had 11 apiece and Jeremy Roach […]
kmaland.com

UFR Podcast No. 1345: Joe Stephens, Hanny Husker

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1345: Friday, December 17th. The Chargers & the Chiefs played a football game. Underwood wrestling coach Joe Stephens. Hanny Husker in for another collection of college football & NFL picks. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support...
KFH Sports Radio

KFH Sports Radio

