With the holiday shopping season in high gear, brands and retailers are rolling out special products and give-back initiatives. Urban Outfitters, Levi’s, Macy’s and Rue 21 are among the retailers updating their end-of-year assortments with limited-edition collections and unique partnerships. From collections designed by rising talent at HBCUs to the return of Y2K-era names, here’s a look at the latest drops delivering newness to the physical and online shopping experience. Top of the class Student designs are at the center of Urban Outfitters’ newly released Summer Class of 2021 HBCU capsule collection. From concept to creation, the 24-piece collegiate apparel and accessories collection was designed by...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO