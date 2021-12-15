ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

65-year-old man allegedly stabbed to death by his son in Malden, prosecutors say

By Christopher Gavin
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Yassine Khaouda, 27, was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

A 65-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his son, in Malden on Wednesday morning, prosecutors said.

Malden police responded to the parking garage of the Pleasant Plaza Apartments on Dartmouth Street around 5:40 a.m. after receiving 911 calls reporting a stabbing, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

At the scene, officers found the victim — identified later as Mohammed Khaouda⁠, a resident of the apartment complex ⁠— suffering from apparent stab wounds. First responders “attempted life saving measures” before he was brought to Melrose Wakefield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Investigators learned Khaouda was allegedly stabbed by his son, 27-year-old Yassine Khaouda, officials said.

Yassine Khaouda allegedly returned to the apartment he shares with his father after the incident, prosecutors said. He was taken into custody and was due to be arraigned in Malden District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

He has been charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery on a person over 60.

The district attorney’s office, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office, and Malden police are investigating.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Suspect arrested in connection with New Hampshire stabbing

Johan Geovanny Rosari, an 18-year-old male from Manchester, was arrested for the stabbing. A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to Manchester Police on Sunday. Johan Geovanny Rosari — an 18-year-old male from Manchester — was arrested for the stabbing of a...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Police looking for man involved in Saks Fifth Avenue theft

The suspect bought $4,500 worth of merchandise using counterfeit 100 bills. The Boston Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Saks Fifth Avenue in Boston that occurred last week. A man reportedly bought $4,500 worth of merchandise using counterfeit $100 bills at the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Man found dead in car in East Boston

The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:30 p.m. A man was found dead in a car in East Boston on Thursday afternoon, according to Boston Police Department. The death is now under investigation. Police reported they received 911 calls around 12:25 p.m. from East Boston. Upon arrival...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malden, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Malden, MA
Boston

Haverhill man, 21, killed in wrong-way crash on I-495

The crash happened around 3:09 a.m. on Friday near exit 111. A 21-year-old Haverhill man is dead following a wrong-way crash early Friday on I-495 southbound near exit 111 in Haverhill. Around 3:09 a.m., state police received multiple calls saying that a vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes....
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston

Rockland police warn residents of loosened lug nuts on vehicles

The warning comes after several people reported loosened lug nuts to the police. The Rockland Police Department issued a statement on social media Wednesday afternoon, warning residents to check their vehicle tires for loose lug nuts. The warning comes after several people reported loosened lug nuts to the police, according...
ROCKLAND, MA
Boston

Massachusetts jewelry stores targeted in a spate of smash-and-grabs

Investigators are now working to prevent the brazen robberies. Police are searching for suspects after thieves burglarized multiple Massachusetts jewelry stores in a recent wave of smash-and-grab robberies. The brazen thefts follow a nationwide rash of smash-and-grab crimes that have plagued high-end shops in major cities like San Francisco and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy