65-year-old man allegedly stabbed to death by his son in Malden, prosecutors say

Yassine Khaouda, 27, was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

A 65-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his son, in Malden on Wednesday morning, prosecutors said.

Malden police responded to the parking garage of the Pleasant Plaza Apartments on Dartmouth Street around 5:40 a.m. after receiving 911 calls reporting a stabbing, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

At the scene, officers found the victim — identified later as Mohammed Khaouda⁠, a resident of the apartment complex ⁠— suffering from apparent stab wounds. First responders “attempted life saving measures” before he was brought to Melrose Wakefield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Investigators learned Khaouda was allegedly stabbed by his son, 27-year-old Yassine Khaouda, officials said.

Yassine Khaouda allegedly returned to the apartment he shares with his father after the incident, prosecutors said. He was taken into custody and was due to be arraigned in Malden District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

He has been charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery on a person over 60.

The district attorney’s office, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office, and Malden police are investigating.