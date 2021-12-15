ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Ross, Oshane Ximines test positive, more players absent from Giants practice

By Pat Leonard, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

The COVID-19 virus is racing through the NFL, and it isn’t sparing the Giants.

Coach Joe Judge said the Giants had two more player positives as of Wednesday morning: wide receiver John Ross and edge rusher Oshane Ximines.

They also have several unidentified close contacts, possibly dating back to wideout Kadarius Toney’s positive test , which the club discovered while flying home Monday as a team.

Several Giants were missing from Wednesday’s practice, too, including starters Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas, Aaron Robinson and Xavier McKinney. Robinson and McKinney are unvaccinated.

The NFL had seven teams in enhanced COVID protocols as of Wednesday morning due to outbreaks: the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, L.A. Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Football.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield both were revealed as positive tests Wednesday.

The Giants have ramped up protocols in response to their own issues.

All personnel are wearing masks inside the building. They’re holding spaced-out meetings inside their practice bubble instead of using their standard meeting rooms at the facility. And Judge is considering going virtual with meetings, as well. He plans to speak to the captains to discuss the best way to proceed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

