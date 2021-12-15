ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First omicron case reported in suburban Cook County

By Alice Yin, Chicago Tribune
Tushar Mehta prepares a COVID-19 vaccine to administer during a free vaccination event, Nov. 12, 2021. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune

The omicron variant was discovered in suburban Cook County on Tuesday, officials said.

The case was identified in someone who did not suffer any symptoms and had at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine several months ago, according to a Wednesday statement from the Cook County Department of Public Health. It comes a week after Illinois’ first omicron case was reported in a Chicagoan who made contact with someone from another state who tested positive.

The public health department is currently testing other cases for omicron — while warning that the highly contagious delta variant is still surging.

“The surge of delta is what’s really a major concern right now and it’s peaking at this point; it’s quite high,” Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior medical officer of Cook County, said in a call with reporters. “But as this goes further, delta will begin eventually to diminish and omicron is almost certainly going to overtake delta as the main variant. ... We don’t really know how long that will take.”

Rubin said the first person diagnosed with omicron in the suburbs was a close contact with someone else that had the variant, but declined to say where that contact was from. She also said she could not reveal the suburb where the first case was found.

“Several” others who were exposed to the first suburban omicron case, along with some who did not appear to have been but tested positive, are awaiting genotyping to see if they also contracted the variant, Rubin said.

More than half of U.S. states have detected omicron cases as of Wednesday morning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

First reported in South Africa on Nov. 24, omicron has been deemed the second-most serious type of variant — “variant of concern” — by the World Health Organization.

The variant was first confirmed in the U.S. on Dec. 1 in a San Francisco-area resident who had just returned from South Africa. Then a Minnesota resident reportedly tested positive for omicron after attending an anime convention in New York City, where more cases have been detected.

The WHO also said that omicron poses a “very high” risk and has cropped up in a growing numbers of countries in Europe, Asia and elsewhere.

The new variant seems to have a large number of mutations that could mean it’s more transmissible. But much uncertainty remains, such as whether symptoms from the new variant could be more severe or whether the existing coronavirus vaccines are as protective.

So far, many cases in vaccinated individuals have reportedly resulted in mild symptoms.

Rubin on Wednesday issued a series of public health recommendations for the holidays, including advising unvaccinated people to refrain from congregating in public or private with those outside their household. If they do choose to socialize with non-household members, they should remain masked even if inside private areas. And every one who is 16 or older who hasn’t gotten a booster shot should get one as soon as possible, she said.

State health officials on Wednesday reported 9,784 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the second-highest total in a single day this year. Over the past week, the state has averaged 7,646 cases per day, up from 7,417 per day the previous week and 3,452 per day a month ago.

The state also reported 79 additional fatalities Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 27,013 since the pandemic began.

Dan Petrella contributed reporting.

