Bengals PFF grades: Best, worst players after 13 games

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals stand at 7-6 with 13 games on the books and on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff race.

For now, of course.

Based on the grades of key players, it’s pretty clear the Bengals still have a good shot at making a postseason push, especially if health remains relatively good and the team — and coaching staff — cleans up mistakes.

Here’s a look at how the Bengals have graded out at Pro Football Focus so far.

Top 5 offense

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
  1. QB Joe Burrow, 90.0
  2. WR Tee Higgins, 82.3
  3. RB Joe Mixon, 81.0
  4. WR Ja’Marr Chase, 77.0
  5. RB Chris Evans, 76.9

No major shockers here besides the rookie Evans checking in with a solid grade despite limited looks. That speaks to his ability as a receiver, too.

Burrow’s in a battle with Tom Brady as the outright highest-graded passer in the NFL by PFF’s grading despite his big interception number. Given that so many have just been unlucky, this makes sense.

Likewise, Chase’s drop issues that have popped up the last few weeks get counteracted by his explosive plays that have generated so many points and yardage.

Top 5 defense

(AP Photo/John McCoy)
  1. DT D.J. Reader, 80.7
  2. CB Chidobe Awuzie, 80.2
  3. DE Trey Hendrickson, 77.1
  4. DT B.J. Hill, 73.4
  5. S Vonn Bell, 71.7

Removing safety Michael Thomas and his 23 snaps (83.3 grade), Reader is the defense’s highest-graded player. Nothing on unit works without him, so it makes perfect sense.

Awuize and Hendrickson have been breakout stars for the unit after coming over in free agency, though it’s a little surprising to see Hendrickson’s grade so low (he has low marks in run defense and tackling).

Hill has been an absolute breakout star for the Bengals in pretty much all facets, especially considering he can over in the afterthought of a Billy Price trade.

Bottom 5 offense

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
  1. G Jackson Carman, 48.9
  2. C Trey Hopkins, 49.7
  3. G Xavier Su’a-Filo, 50.0
  4. G Hakeem Adeniji, 50.0
  5. C Trey Hill, 53.4

Is anyone really surprised to see offensive linemen?

Carman, a top-50 pick, couldn’t win the job or keep it when given a chance. Hopkins had a terrible start to the season at center after coming back from an injury but has saved his best-graded games for this recent stretch.

And while Adeniji was considered an upgrade at right guard after finally getting healthy…that’s clearly not saying much.

Bottom 5 defense

Syndication: The Enquirer
  1. LB Joe Bachie, 50.0
  2. DL Larry Ogunjobi, 51.2
  3. LB Germaine Pratt, 51.5
  4. LB Logan Wilson, 51.7
  5. CB Trae Waynes, 51.8

Only counting players with more than 90 snaps on the season, this is how things shake out.

Ogunjobi’s grade is a shocker given his ability to rush the passer, but grading out at a 35.9 as a tackler and not much better as a run defender will do that to a grade.

Wilson is obviously a stunner too given his breakout season. But a bad run-defense grade sinks things. Pass-rush and tackling are what really sink things for Pratt.

As for Waynes, while it’s easy for fans to be frustrated with him, we can’t buy too much into the poor grade overall because he simply hasn’t been able to get on the field very often and get a feel for things.

Special teams

Syndication: The Enquirer
  • K Evan McPherson, 47.5
  • P Kevin Huber, 63.3
  • LS Clark Harris, 65.4

Of note, Huber’s currently sitting on the worst punting grade of his career, so it will be interesting to see if the staff pressures him with rookie Drue Chrisman.

On general special teams, TE Mitchell Wilcox is the unit’s highest-graded player (86.2). Other standouts include Germaine Pratt (81.3), Chris Evans (79.8), Wyatt Ray (79.5) and Drew Sample (76.1).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

