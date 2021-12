Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley looks like it’s going to be a great flick and one of the main things the filmmaker wanted to do with the film is capture the essence and tone of the way movies were made back in the 1930 and 1940s. He says he wanted to make it the “modern equivalent of the movies that people complain they don’t do anymore.” There’s a great featurette that you should watch for the film if you haven’t already.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO