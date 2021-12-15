Stratford Police Department celebrates biggest toy drive in department's history

The Stratford Police Department is celebrating its largest toy drive to date.

The Stratford Police Activities League passed out thousands of toys to local families.

They're spending every afternoon this week loading vehicles, passing out gifts and creating happy holiday memories.

Organizers say the department gave toys to about 500 families this year.

They say they only served 175 families last year and that the need for toys has increased.

The department says they thank the generosity of the Stratford community for making the giveaway possible.