Yale New Haven Health provides update on role in Connecticut's fight against COVID-19

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Yale New Haven Health gave an update today on where its health system stands when it comes to COVID-19 marking one year since the first vaccine was administered in the state of Connecticut.

It’s been exactly one year since Connecticut administered its first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As Yale New Haven Health looks back on the milestone, CEO Marna Borgstrom reflected on where the hospital system is today.

Dr. Tom Balcezak says the vaccine has helped prevent severity of illness. Balcezak says they have given more than 10,000 doses of vaccines to children.

While he says it’s still too early for firm conclusions, Balcezak says the trend is that omicron is more likely to spread. He says it looks like the vaccine is less effective against the new variant.

As we head into the new year, Belcazak says it's important that people stay vigilant.

While there are new cases, the mortality rate is going down. Belcazak attributes that to the vaccination effort.

Yale New Haven Health says that while it has less patients hospitalized for COVID-19 than a year ago, it has never been busier.

It reminds patients to still go to regularly scheduled doctor’s appointments.

