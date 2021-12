Guns N’ Roses fans are in for a heck of a year. Two major releases are on tap from the band, along with the fourth solo album by Slash. The guitarist confirmed plans for an expanded box set celebrating 1991's twin Use Your Illusion albums, which he said was due next summer. Before that, Guns N' Roses are releasing expanded editions of their digital single “Hard Skool” with bonus tracks on CD, vinyl and cassette. 4, meanwhile, extends Slash's nearly decade-long collaboration with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and follows 2018's Living the Dream.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO