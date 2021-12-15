ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles notebook: Latest on Brandon Brooks, Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders; Washington Football Team depleted by COVID-19 (UPDATE)

By Mike Kaye
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Brooks has continued to make progress with his pectoral injury, but the Eagles don’t have a timetable for his return, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. The three-time Pro Bowl right guard injured a pectoral muscle in Week 2′s loss to the San Francisco...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team Week 15 Game Rescheduled To Tuesday Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team will be rescheduled to Tuesday, the NFL said Friday. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFL officially announces three games were moved from this weekend pic.twitter.com/YPdyEh3Bw3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021 The game is rescheduled due to Washington having dozens of players in health and safety protocols. They have more than 20 players in COVID protocols, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. pic.twitter.com/6hAWfewE7s — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2021 Several Eagles tweeted about the game being moved on Friday, and none of them are happy. Damn I thought the team would have to forfeit!!! This crazy🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021 So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense! Smh — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) December 17, 2021 LOL — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) December 17, 2021 The NFL also rescheduled the Cleveland Browns,  Las Vegas Raiders game to Monday night. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday.
NFL
The Spun

Friday Update On Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts’ status for Week 15 has been up in the air for the past few days. On the bright side, the latest update on the second-year quarterback is very encouraging. The Philadelphia Eagles listed Hurts as a full participant in Friday’s practice. That’s a strong sign that his injury is getting better. He missed the team’s previous game because of an ankle sprain.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shurmur
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Brandon Brooks
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Matt Ioannidis
Miami Herald

Eagles, depleted Washington battle for wild-card positioning

WASHINGTON (6-7) at PHILADELPHIA (6-7) Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Washington 5-8; Philadelphia 7-6. SERIES RECORD: Washington leads 88-79-5. LAST MEETING: Washington beat Eagles 20-14 on January 3. LAST WEEK: Washington lost to Cowboys 27-20; Eagles had...
NFL
NJ.com

UPDATED breakdown of COVID-19/reserve list for Washington Football Team vs. Eagles | A look at remaining depth

Even after a scheduling shift, the Eagles are likely to host a depleted Washington Football Team on Tuesday at Lincoln Financial Field. Washington was hit with a massive COVID-19 outbreak this week, which forced nearly two dozen players onto its reserve list heading into the Week 15 matchup, and in turn, pushed the league to move the game from Sunday to Tuesday. (UPDATE: 10:34 a.m. ET): As of Saturday, there are 18 players still on the team’s COVID-19 list.
NFL
lineups.com

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles Matchup Preview (12/21/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles Matchup Preview (12/21/21) Entering Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season, the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles are tied for second place in the NFC East division. The matchup will take place on Sunday, December 19th at noon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to decide who will be the runner-up in the NFC East. Both teams have a 6-7 record walking into their first matchup of the season. Both teams are only playing division rivals for the rest of the season, so a win this week could set them apart from each other. The Eagles have not had great success at home with a 1-4 record, while Washington maintains a 3-3 on the road record. The two teams will need to play their best game to push their way into a single team second place.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Atlanta Falcons#Jets#Nfl Network
phillyinfluencer.com

Eagles confident in Jalen Hurts to start rescheduled game vs. Washington

Jalen Hurts has seen both highs-and-lows this NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles, but head coach Nick Sirianni is confident in his second-year quarterback to start a must-win on Tuesday night. Hurts is questionable for Tuesday’s rescheduled home game with the Washington Football Team, after missing the team’s 33-18 win...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NJ.com

Eagles injury updates: Latest on Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles will need to make a game-time decision at quarterback when they host the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. According to head coach Nick Sirianni, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) will be listed as “questionable” heading into the weekend. However, Sirianni noted that Hurts was a full participant in practice on Friday and the team is hopeful he will play against Washington. If Hurts can’t play, he will be replaced for a second consecutive game by Gardner Minshew, who led the Eagles to a blowout win over the Jets in Week 13.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts gets positive injury update for Eagles vs Washington Week 15

Prior to the Eagles vs. Washington matchup being postponed (now on Tuesday, rather than the original scheduling of Sunday afternoon), head coach Nick Sirianni gave a promising update on quarterback Jalen Hurts. According to Sirianni, all signs point towards Hurts being available to perform by Sunday. “He was full today....
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles 1st-round pick tracker: Latest on Colts QB Carson Wentz’s playing time projection after win vs. Patriots

The Eagles will have three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Saturday, quarterback Carson Wentz played all of the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive snaps during a 27-17 win over the New England Patriots. Wentz had played 97.5% of the Colts’ offensive snaps heading into the 14th game of the season. Following the matchup against the Patriots, Wentz’s workload pushed him past the projection of over 75% for the campaign.
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
177K+
Followers
85K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy