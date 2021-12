As God worked away at me, nudging me ever closer to pastoral ministry, He put a verse in my mind that I knew in part but had no idea where to find in the Bible. He had planted it in me through my eyes or ears — those great organs of faith — but my brain had not recorded it in full and my heart and mind were still processing. As I pondered leaving architectural school to study the Bible and possibly pastoral ministry, a mashed up version of this particular verse kept running through my head. Something about the Word, a light, feet, a lamp, my path. But I couldn’t put it all together. There was no internet or fancy Bible software to search, and I hadn’t learned to use a concordance yet. Somehow, I finally found the verse! Ps. 119:105: “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” I wrote it on my desk calendar pad so that I would see it every day.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO