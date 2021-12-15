ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

India unveils $10.2B plan to attract semiconductor makers

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — India on Wednesday announced a $10.2 billion plan to try to attract global chipmakers to set up shop in the country and transform it into a production hub of semiconductors. The plan unveiled by Information Technology and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw comes...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Employees of Foxconn iPhone factory in India hospitalised with food poisoning - report

A few employees of Foxconn, the manufacturer of Apple iPhones and Amazon Firestick, were hospitalised with food poisoning in a southern Indian state, leading to a sit-in protest by their colleagues on Saturday, according to reports.The workers of the Taiwan-based factory in Sriperumbudur town of Tamil Nadu were hospitalised earlier this week, a source told Reuters news agency. However, additional details of their condition are unknown.The incident sparked protests by hundreds of women workers of the factory who blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway at Sriperumbudur town, which is in the outskirts of the city.The demonstrators demanded answers about the...
ADVOCACY
Light Reading

India clears $10B incentives to lure chip makers

The Indian government has cleared incentives worth INR760 billion (US$10 billion) to establish more than 20 chip design, components manufacturing and fab units over the next six years. The Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem is targeting two fab units for displays, and ten units each for...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

India to throw billions at creating semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem

The government of India on Wednesday approved a deal that will see the nation put ₹2,30,000 crore, around $30 billion, behind a plan to turn India into a semiconductor manufacturing powerhouse. Broken down, ₹76,000 crore has been slated for creating a so-called semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem, with fabs...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#India News#Semiconductors#Ap#Indian#The Press Trust Of India
aithority.com

IBM And Samsung Unveil Semiconductor Breakthrough That Defies Conventional Design

Developed at the Albany Nanotech Complex in New York, home to world-leading ecosystem of semiconductor research and prototyping. IBM and Samsung Electronics jointly announced a breakthrough in semiconductor design utilizing a new vertical transistor architecture that demonstrates a path to scaling beyond nanosheet, and has the potential to reduce energy usage by 85 percent compared to a scaled fin field-effect transistor (finFET)1. The global semiconductor shortage has highlighted the critical role of investment in chip research and development and the importance of chips in everything from computing, to appliances, to communication devices, transportation systems, and critical infrastructure.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Union Cabinet approves scheme for designing, manufacturing semiconductor chips in India

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a budget of Rs 76,000 crore for designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips in India. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the cabinet sanctioned Rs76,000 crore for the ambitious project, titled Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem, to be spent over a span of six yearsAccording to a statement by the government, the project will have a multiplier effect across different sectors and will help in deeper integration to the global value chain.
INDIA
Shore News Network

India outlines $10 billion plan to woo global chip makers

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India has approved a $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display manufacturers, its technology minister said on Wednesday, as part of a deepening push to establish the country as a global electronics production hub. Under the plan, India’s government will extend fiscal support of up...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
China
whbl.com

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo unveils self-developed chip for phones

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Oppo unveiled on Tuesday a new self-developed chip, as the hardware company moves further into the semiconductor sector. The chip, called the MariSilicon X, is a neural processing unit (NPU) that improves images for video and photography taken on smartphones. It will be...
CELL PHONES
BBC

Covishield: India vaccine maker halves production

The world's largest vaccine maker will halve the production of its Covid-19 vaccine because it has no fresh orders, its top-ranking executive has said. India's Serum Institute is sitting on a stockpile of half a billion doses of Covishield, the local version of AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria jab, the firm's CEO Adar Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18.
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Paying Large Companies in America

The Great Resignation – which has seen millions of Americans quitting their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic – is not yet fully understood. According to several surveys, those resigning often cite wanting more flexible work hours and the possibility of working remotely as the main reasons for leaving their jobs – but the search for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The poster child of China's property crisis China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month. "We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing...
WORLD
AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

Tamatem raises $11M Series B led by PUBG maker Krafton

The Series B round brings its total raised to over $17 million and values Tamatem at around $80 million, Hussam Hammo, CEO and founder of Tamatem told TechCrunch. Tamatem publishes games relevant to Arabic users and customizes its games to fit the culture. “The users need to feel that the...
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their […]
BUYING CARS
Healthline

CDC Warns Omicron Wave Is Coming: When It Could Peak in U.S.

The Omicron variant currently accounts for 3 percent of coronavirus infections in the United States, which is up from 0.4 percent last week. The other 97 percent are caused by the Delta variant. Omicron has taken off in New York and New Jersey, where it now accounts for approximately 13...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Electric boat maker accelerates expansion plans

The hydrofoil manufacturer recently secured a £20m investment. ​Is it a boat? Is it a plane? In truth, it’s a bit of both, and if Swedish firm Candela has anything to do with it our lakes and oceans will soon be filled with electric hydrofoils and heading for a fossil-fuel free future.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy