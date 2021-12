For nearly a decade, Draymond Green and Steph Curry have shared many memorable NBA moments playing together on the Golden State Warriors. Green recently spoke to FOX Sports‘ Melissa Rohlin about how his relationship with Curry has grown over the years, “If there were two me’s, it might not be as loud in the locker room as it needs to be at times. And, if there were two of him, nobody would know when to shut up. It’s the perfect balance.” When it came down to discussing their bond on the court Green added,

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO