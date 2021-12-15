ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmland value leaps 29% in Iowa, soars even higher in local counties

By JEFF MONTGOMERY jeff.montgomery@thmedia.com
Cover picture for the articleThe average price for an acre of Iowa farmland increased by 29% in 2021, and the rate of growth was even higher for Dubuque County and its neighbors. The annual Iowa Land Value Survey, the results of which were released Tuesday, showed that the average price per acre is now $9,751,...

