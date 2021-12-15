ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts man dies after stabbing in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A 65-year-old Massachusetts man is dead following a stabbing in the city of Malden.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim in the fatal incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning, according to a release from Malden police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Police responding to reports of a stabbing found the man in an apartment parking garage just before 6 a.m. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined the man was a resident of the complex and believe he was stabbed by a male acquaintance. The suspect was apprehended Wednesday morning and remains in custody. He has not been identified.

