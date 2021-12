This week’s film breakdown analyzes Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offensive struggles. The team started out red hot in the first ten weeks of the season, but after struggling against several teams, specifically one particular coverage, the passing offense has gone cold. Since their 7-3 start they are 2-3 and haven’t scored more than 22 points in a game over that stretch. What’s going wrong with their offense and is their offensive coordinator Greg Roman to blame?

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO