IN MEMORY - LINDA NORINE BROWN

IRMO - Linda Marie Ard Ross, of Irmo, loving wife, devoted mother and "Nana," passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. She had just celebrated her 68th birthday. Born on Dec. 2, 1953, in Sumter, Linda was a daughter of Marie L. Ard Hansen and the late John Leon Ard. She was the loving and adored wife of Greg A Ross for 46 years. Linda was loved by everyone who knew her. Her kind, gentle and loving spirit impacted everyone she met. God blessed her with a servant's heart, always concerned and caring for those that she loved. She was not burdened by the love of money or material things and was truly an example of what it means to be "Christ-like."

IRMO, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO