ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

IN MEMORY - LINDA NORINE BROWN

By Editorial
mcbeacon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Christmas will soon be near, knowing again that you won’t be here. You...

www.mcbeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: The disturber of the peace

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column.  By Michael J. Brooks In a seminary class, the late Dr. Frank Stagg made a shocking comment: “We Baptists love Paul more than we love Jesus!” After letting his word sink in, he continued: “Paul is the apostle of grace. He said we couldn’t earn salvation, only accept […]
ALABASTER, AL
Republic

Linda Lee Lamb

Linda Lee Lamb’s journey on this earth ended at 5:54 pm on December 14th, 2021. Linda will be greatly missed, but oh the JOY she is now experiencing in the presence of her Lord. Linda was born to Lee and Mildred Reynolds on February 25, 1946, in North Vernon, IN. She married Jerry A. Lamb on February 26, 1965. They had three daughters, Tonja, Krista, and Lisa.
NORTH VERNON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Linda Marie Filip

Linda Marie Filip, 69, Servia, passed away at home Dec. 13, 2021. Daughter of Bruce Ivan and Phyllis Marie (Heeter) Partridge, Linda was born on July 30, 1952, in Wabash. Linda was married to Michael Filip from 1978 to 1987, and even though the marriage didn’t last as they intended, the two remained friends while co-parenting their sons, Shawn and Jeremy.
WABASH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One More Day#Christmas#Memory Linda Norine
The Hollywood Gossip

Isabel Roloff Responds: Does Her Son Have Dwarfism?

Jacob Roloff and Isabel Roloff may not be close to revealing any snapshots of their son. The couple is understandably careful when it comes to their newborn's privacy. However, over the past few days, ever since becoming first-time parents, the former reality stars have offered up a few small nuggets about, well... their small nugget.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
musictimes.com

Leonard Hubbard Dead At 62: The Roots Bassist Cause of Death Tragic

Leonard Hubbard, a musician who famously rose to fame with The Roots, has died. He was 62. The Roots' founding and former bassist reportedly died on Thursday, leaving his wife Stephanie Hubbard in extreme pain and grief. In a statement to Philadelphia's ABC 6, Stephanie revealed that Hubbard's death happened...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Boston

8-Year-Old Chatham Girl Leads Students In Making Friendship Bracelets For Kids At Dana-Farber

CHATHAM (CBS) – Harriet Bierwirth, who goes by “Hattie,” knew she wanted to do something for kids undergoing cancer treatment at the Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. She and her family had received a fundraising letter written by a little boy named Max that made an impression on Hattie. “I thought, this kid is probably my age. I know how he would feel being in that clinic, sick around Christmas of course and not being able to go home,” she told WBZ-TV. Her first idea was to create a pen pal relationship between her schoolmates at Chatham Elementary School and young...
CHATHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Religion
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’: Garrison & Gabriel Refuse To Submit To Kody Brown

As the drama continues to heat up on this season of Sister Wives, Garrison and Gabriel refuse to submit to their father Kody Brown. This refusal to submit to their father and his demands provokes a heated conversation between their mother and father. The conversation results in Kody feeling dissed and dismissed by his wife Janelle as she makes it clear she stands with her sons. The conversation also causes Kody to take issue with Janelle’s parenting of their children.
TV SERIES
clarksvillenow.com

Linda F. Byard

A Celebration of Life service for Linda Faye Blackwell Byard, 74, of Southside, TN, will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home with Pastor Haley Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and again on Tuesday at 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
SOUTHSIDE, TN
Item

LINDA MARIE ARD ROSS

IRMO - Linda Marie Ard Ross, of Irmo, loving wife, devoted mother and "Nana," passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. She had just celebrated her 68th birthday. Born on Dec. 2, 1953, in Sumter, Linda was a daughter of Marie L. Ard Hansen and the late John Leon Ard. She was the loving and adored wife of Greg A Ross for 46 years. Linda was loved by everyone who knew her. Her kind, gentle and loving spirit impacted everyone she met. God blessed her with a servant's heart, always concerned and caring for those that she loved. She was not burdened by the love of money or material things and was truly an example of what it means to be "Christ-like."
IRMO, SC
wncw.org

Linda Goodman - Thanksgiving

Linda Goodman, a Virginia Appalachian Mountain native of Melungeon descent, learned the art of storytelling from her father, a former coal miner who was himself a master yarn spinner. She began writing her own stories while she was in elementary school and continues to be a prolific writer to this day. In November 1988, while she was living in Enfield, Connecticut, she rediscovered the “oral tradition” while attending the first annual Tellabration! ™. She has been entertaining audiences of all ages throughout the country with her original stories, traditional tales, and monologues ever since.
FESTIVAL
TVShowsAce

Theresa Caputo Gets Accused Of Stealing Daughter’s Special Day

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is accused of “upstaging” her daughter once again. She’s often known for her big blonde hair, long nails, orange tan, and all-black ensemble. But once she wears a colorful outfit, fans lose their minds. They think she was trying to upstage her pregnant daughter Victoria on her special day.
CELEBRITIES
WTWO/WAWV

Foursquare Gospel Church hosts its Christmas Basket Giveaway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Foursquare Gospel Church hosted its annual Christmas Basket Giveaway on Sunday. The is the second holiday basket giveaway that the church has held this year, and it normally serves around 300 families. Church members served the families with baskets filled with various canned goods, dairy products and meats. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Deadline

Bridget Hanley Dies: ‘Here Come The Brides’ & ‘Harper Valley P.T.A.’ Regular Was

Bridget Hanley, who was a series regular on Here Come the Brides and later Harper Valley P.T.A., has died. She was 80. The Edmonds Beacon, a local paper in Washington state, said she died Wednesday of Alzheimer’s disease at the Motion Picture Country Home in Woodland Hills, CA. The paper cited a tweet from L.A.’s Theatre West that announced her death: With heavy hearts, Theatre West bids farewell to longtime member Bridget Hanley. She is pictured here with Jim Beaver from “The Lion in Winter” in 2006, one of our most acclaimed productions. TW extends its condolences to Bridget’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/3iszFbyQI9 — Theatre West (@TheatreWest) December 17,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Sutton house fire: Father pays tribute to ‘bright, caring, loveable’ boys

The father of two sets of twin boys who died in a house fire after being left home alone in south London has spoken of the “devastating” impact of the incident on his family.Dalton Hoath described the children, named by family members as Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.It came as a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton shortly before 7pm on Thursday.Mr Hoath, said in a statement given to MailOnline on Friday:...
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Linda

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Meet Linda! She was brought to Lollypop Farm after she was discovered living in a basement with her two puppies. Linda is a sweet, goofy girl who is sure to make her new smile every day. While she has lots of energy, she's currently being treated for heartworm, and will need you to help her rest so she can recover.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy