ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Yellowstone opens for winter travel, ends wildlife program

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZENvv_0dNcS4VA00
1 of 2

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park opened its roads to oversnow vehicles for the winter season on Wednesday and has suspended a wildlife monitoring program that found snowmobiles and other such machines were having minimal effects on animals.

The monitoring program for wildlife along road corridors used by snowmobiles and larger, multi-passenger snow coaches began after Yellowstone adopted a plan in 2013 that restricted the number of winter vehicles allowed in the park.

The plan followed years of legal disputes and temporary restrictions on the types and number of vehicles allowed, fueled by concerns that too many snowmobiles were harming air quality and disrupting the park’s bison and other wildlife.

Wildlife workers observed more than 1,100 groups of animals over seven years with the restrictions in place. They found that 95% of bison and 81% of trumpeter swans had either no response to nearby oversnow vehicles or a “look and resume” response, meaning the animals would look up and then resume what they had been doing.

The park also evaluated air quality and found that pollution levels dropped significantly after cleaner-burning snowmobiles were introduced in 2003.

While the monitoring program is suspended, rules governing winter vehicle use in the park remain unchanged.

Snowmobiles first appeared in Yellowstone in 1963, according to the park. They became increasingly popular in the following decades as a way to access remote areas. By the late 1990s, almost 800 snowmobiles daily on average entered the park during winter.

Under the rules put in place in 2013, the park requires winter visitors to travel in groups and allows up to 110 groups daily.

Guided snowcoach and snowmobile tours and up to four non-guided snowmobile groups daily are allowed, beginning typically in mid-December and continuing through mid-March.

However, travel this year is limited for now to snowcoaches only because of snow conditions, park officials said.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains

Talk about a wild moment caught on camera. Wildlife photographer Joe Subolefsky recently captured an insane shot of a rutting bull elk goring a cow elk in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in the Cataloochee Valley of North Carolina. According to his account in OutdoorLife, Subolefsky had been taking a few pictures early on a foggy morning this past October, when he witnessed one of the craziest scenes he’s ever seen in the field. In the midst of the rut, […] The post Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Billings, MT
Montana State
Montana Cars
Yellowstone County, MT
Lifestyle
iheart.com

900 Bison At Yellowstone To Be Shot, Slaughtered Or Relocated This Winter

Up to 900 bison currently located at Yellowstone National Park are set to be shot by hunters, sent to slaughter or relocated during the upcoming winter season, the Associated Press reports via NBC News. Officials confirmed an agreement was made to remove between 600 to 900 bison as part of...
ANIMALS
Alt 101.5

Montana Man Working on “Yellowstone” Crushed a Steak-Eating Challenge

It's always good to see Montanans accomplishing great things out there in the world. Evel Knievel was born in Butte and went on to become the most well-known daredevil of all time. David Lynch was born in Missoula and became one of the great filmmakers of the modern age. And now, we've got Joe Sullivan - the man who absolutely went for it and managed to eat an entire 72 oz. steak with 9 minutes left on the clock.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

What City In Montana Is The Worst to Live In?

Many places in Montana are an absolute dream to live in. Whether you are into culture, scenery, or being low-key, there is something for everyone. The problem is, not every place in Montana is the best. 24/7 Wall Street came out with a list of The Worst City To Live...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Wildlife#Ap#Oversnow#Bison
104.7 KISS FM

Massive Elk Herd Camps Around Colorado Home

In the video below you'll see a herd that just seems to go on forever. I guess we can say it's typical in this part of the country. Seeing wild animals in our neighborhoods I mean. Most of us have see deer crossing the road or feeding on some lawn....
ANIMALS
SFGate

Who's killing the grizzly bears of Fremont County, Idaho?

It was still frigid this past mid-March when the female grizzly in Idaho's Island Park area shook off her slumber and left the den, her 6-to-8-week-old cub anxiously awaiting its mother's return. The elder's fur was thick, her stride heavy. Most likely, she was crossing the snow-covered landscape in search of early spring vegetation or a fresh kill when the shooter raised their weapon and took aim, pouring multiple bullets into her flesh. Perhaps she stumbled forward or back, or sought to soothe her wounds in the cool waters of the Little Warm River, some 10 miles from Yellowstone National Park as the crow flies.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone hit with quake cluster

The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory reports the National Park experienced two significant swarms of earthquakes in November. A moderate group of 14 quakes shook an area east-northeast of West Yellowstone, Montana between November 14th and 27th. The largest tremor in that swarm was measured at a magnitude of 1.3 on the Richter scale.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Glacier National Park continues ticketed entry, with changes

You’ll need a ticket again to drive the Going-to-the-Sun Road next summer, and you’ll need one for the Polebridge entrance to the North Fork as well, Glacier National Park announced Monday. “You can still go to Polebridge, go to the Mercantile and get a huckleberry bear claw,” said Gina Kerzman, public affairs officer for Glacier […] The post Glacier National Park continues ticketed entry, with changes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
sweetwaternow.com

Game and Fish Encourages Residents to Respect Wildlife This Winter

PINEDALE — It’s that time of year when Wyoming’s abundant big game herds are on the move, transitioning to their lower elevation winter ranges where there is less snow. This puts them in closer proximity to people and forces them to negotiate a number of obstacles such as roadways, fences and so on, that are part of human development. We can do a number of things to make the winter months less stressful and help them survive their most difficult time of year.
ANIMALS
KTLA

Montana wildlife officials advance plans that could allow grizzly bear hunting around Yellowstone and Glacier national parks

Montana wildlife officials on Tuesday advanced plans that could allow grizzly bear hunting in areas around Glacier and Yellowstone national parks, if states in the U.S. northern Rockies succeed in their attempts to lift federal protections for the animals. Grizzlies in the region have been protected as a threatened species since 1975 and were shielded […]
MONTANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: No Real Sign Of Winter Yet

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well here it is in Mid-December, and no real sign of any winter yet! Yes, we have seen some frosty nights and a few chilly afternoons, but no long sustainable cold anywhere in sight! Because the polar jet is still hanging out across southern Canada and not moving much towards the south, all the really cold air is locked up in central and western Canada. As soon as we see a fluctuation or movement of the jet, we will likely have a few bouts of below-normal conditions. This week, however, we are being fed warm southerly winds, which will...
MARYLAND STATE
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Winter Activities

Don’t let chilly weather stop you from enjoying the magic of Wisconsin winters. Bundle up and get ready to make memories enjoying the many winter outdoor recreation opportunities that Wisconsin has to offer!. Try fat tire biking in Waukesha (Waukesha County) Biking is a year-round activity thanks to fat tire...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

686K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy