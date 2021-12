Cane & Corey are out at Audacy modern rock “Alt 92.3” WNYL New York, where they have been paired in mornings since September 2020. The former morning hosts claim they were dismissed from the company because they uploaded a podcast to Apple and Spotify, which, they say, was determined to be a breach of contract. The announcement of their exit came in a separate podcast titled “We Got Fired,” where the pair said they were earlier suspended for two weeks for airing a curse word and lying to management in an attempt to cover it up.

