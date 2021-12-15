ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Tele-Stroke

By Don Fletcher
atmorenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACH now offers stroke victims services of UAB neurologists. In the past, the 75 to 100 residents of Atmore and the immediate area who suffered strokes each year were stabilized at the local hospital and immediately transferred to another facility. That’s no longer the case. Officials of Atmore...

atmorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
doctortipster.com

Tele ICU for Small Hospitals

Small hospitals seem to always suffer the brunt of staffing shortages, whether it's because they can't compete with the big hospital systems' salaries or because they're located in rural areas where it's difficult to find a qualified workforce. Sometimes, small hospitals find themselves having to share ICU intensivists, which means the ICU patients in all hospitals involved in the sharing arrangement aren't getting the care they deserve. Tele ICU offers a solution to these common small hospital challenges.
HEALTH SERVICES
Newswise

Hospital Retaliates by Suspending Top ICU Dr. for Lawsuit He Filed to use Safe & Effective Treatments on COVID-19 Patients

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – While their top ICU doctor was arguing his case against Sentara Healthcare before a Virginia court on Thursday, November 18, the hospital crafted a plan to suspend him. Paul Marik, MD, one of the world’s leading critical care physicians and the Director of the ICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, part of Sentara Healthcare, was in a Virginia courtroom fighting to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients while his employer was placing a letter notifying him of suspension of hospital privileges on his desk in his hospital office.
WASHINGTON, DC
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, AL
Escambia County, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Health
Atmore, AL
Health
City
Atmore, AL
State
Alabama State
Florida Phoenix

They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out

Quality Journalism for Critical Times They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure, or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. […] The post They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Fresh evidence that Covid vaccinations have a societal impact

I saw a report out of Ohio this morning that the Cleveland Clinic is "nearing hospital bed capacity" because of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients. There are countless stories like these from hospitals across the country. It's against this backdrop that Bloomberg News published a report out of Kentucky this week that...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#Ach#News Staff#Atmore Community Hospital#Echca#Emergency Department
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio urgent care centers packed with COVID-19 patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the rise in COVID-19 cases, Northeast Ohio hospitals aren’t the only places packed with patients. Express care centers are also overwhelmed and some are now limiting visits to COVID-19 care. “We’re really hitting capacity,” said Dr. Christine Alexander, chair of family medicine with MetroHealth....
CLEVELAND, OH
Medical News Today

5 different neurological disorders and their symptoms

Neurological disorders are disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Such disorders can occur as a result of structural, chemical, or electrical abnormalities within the nervous system. There are many types of neurological disorders. While some are relatively benign and temporary, others are more serious and may require...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Health Services
wtae.com

UPMC facing its 2nd highest peak in COVID-19 hospitalizations

PITTSBURGH — COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, and hospital systems, including UPMC, are being pushed to the limit. Dr. Don Yealy, UPMC’s chief medical officer, explained that a long wait for care, unfortunately, is not uncommon right now. However, he said hospitals continue to triage patients’ needs in order to prioritize the most severe needs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Pfizer officials predict the pandemic will end in 2024

Pfizer announced Friday that the future of COVID-19 may switch from pandemic to endemic by 2024. Executives with Pfizer stated that the novel Coronavirus may end up in our lives for good, becoming more like the flu and leading to regional outbreaks. Pfizer’s chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, said how...
INDUSTRY
eturbonews.com

Autism Care: New Children’s Clinic Opens in Milwaukee

Equitable access to high-quality autism care can make all the difference in the world for a young child, which is why Caravel Autism Health has just opened a new clinic serving families on Milwaukee’s near south side. The facility, located at 1020 W. Historic Mitchell Street, offers a comprehensive range of services including evaluation, diagnosis, treatment, and family support.
MILWAUKEE, WI
cleveland19.com

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - David Ruble has been fully vaccinated since March. Last Thursday he received his booster shot, but on Wednesday, he tested positive for covid. “That meant that there were 3 days that I could have possibly been exposing others,” said Ruble. Ruble is currently at home...
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Not gonna make it out of this hospital’: Exclusive, first look inside Cleveland Clinic ICU since coronavirus pandemic started

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Every moment is uncertain for the hundreds of COVID patients inside the Cleveland Clinic’s intensive care units. The medical ICU at the main campus is at capacity this holiday season.  “This last wave was very well timed and related to Thanksgiving and so we saw several family members that got exposed,” said […]
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Baltimore

Sheppard Pratt Opens New Center For Autism

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Sheppard Pratt held its grand opening Thursday for the Center for Autism, which will offer diagnostic services and subsequent case management for individuals throughout their lifespan. The Center for Autism is one of a few programs nationally that will provide evaluation and treatment for patients from age 2 through adulthood and will be a key component to the development of a comprehensive continuum of care at Sheppard Pratt for people with autism spectrum disorder, according to a facility statement. The Center for Autism will connect families with a multidisciplinary team of providers, offer new programming with a focus on diagnosing children as young as 2 and bring together existing services for older children and adults, according to the statement. Clinicians also will provide evidence-based therapies to people of all ages to address communication, social interaction and other symptoms. The center has separate waiting rooms for pediatric and adult patients, an additional comfort room for people of any age to regroup if they feel overstimulated, four examination rooms for assessments and video monitoring to assist patients and other clinicians throughout the assessment process.      
HEALTH SERVICES
fredericksburg.today

Mary Washington Healthcare adds advanced tele-ICU services for patients needing critical care

Mary Washington Healthcare adds advanced tele-ICU services for patients needing critical care. Mary Washington Healthcare’s critically ill patients will soon have the benefit of the most advanced telemedicine program available in hospital intensive care units today. Beginning December 7, for Stafford Hospital, and January 5, for Mary Washington Hospital, Mary Washington Healthcare will partner with Hicuity Health®, the nation’s largest provider of tele-ICU services, to deliver monitoring by highly trained intensivist physicians and critical care specialists 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, providing an extra layer of care that enhances patient care and safety.
STAFFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy