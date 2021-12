Tonight’s Forecast Low: 26F / Monday’s Forecast High: 32F…. Expect a mix of clouds, stars and bright moonlight tonight. The moon is full tonight, commonly called the full “Cold” moon during December. Temps will actually remain steady in the mid 20s for much of the night. It will also be a bit breezy with S to SW winds 5-15 mph and gusts around 25 mph possible, especially during the evening hours.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO