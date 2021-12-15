ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Best winter sneakers from your favorite brands

By Archive
NBA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Assist is your guide to the latest products and services connected to and inspired by the game we love. The content is created by NBA Digital. When you make a purchase, we receive revenue. Winter is here, which means it’s time to check out what’s new at the...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Virgil Abloh’s Death and the Sudden Spike in Off-White Sneaker Prices

The passing of designer and overall multi-hyphenate Virgil Abloh sent shockwaves across the sneaker and streetwear communities. Though he’d been privately battling a rare form of cancer since 2019, the last two years leading up to Abloh’s death were some of the most ambitious of his career, with the designer serving as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line and releasing several new Off-White x Nike projects. Before his death, almost all of Abloh’s original “The 10” Off-White x Nike silhouettes sold for an average of over $1,000 on the secondary market. And most of the Off-White x Nike collaborations already carried a hefty price tag on sites like StockX and GOAT.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Kanye and Adidas are dropping another wild Yeezy basketball shoe this week

Adidas’ basketball division has slumped over the past few years, but new partnerships, sneakers, and re-releases are outlining a hopeful revival. A year ago, the brand began its renaissance by signing Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo to drive the creative and business strategy globally for its basketball sector, and this year continued the effort by giving NBA star Trae Young his own sneaker model.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Swoosh#Nike Air Jordan#Assist#Nba Digital#Converse#Jordan Brand#Nike Air Max Plus Se#Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
inputmag.com

A new shoe brand ripped off Kanye’s iconic Nike Air Yeezy 2 sneakers

Nike has spent the last year-plus repeatedly turning to the courts in a heightened effort to crack down on bootleggers, but there’s one emergent brand that hasn’t been scared off yet. Meta/Father LLC is set to launch its debut sneaker in the form of a clear and obvious Nike Air...
APPAREL
defpen

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Release

Releasing this Holiday season the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder” has a lot of hype to live up to. Taking on such a nickname, for obvious reasons, there is a lot of anticipation for the upcoming release. Looking to walk in the same footsteps as its predecessor the “Thunder” Air Jordan 4, the color blocking is in true form.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Us Weekly

These Bestselling Sneakers From Zappos Will Put a Spring in Your Step

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. In the past few years, sneakers have become our go-to shoe. Why torture yourself in stilettos when you could be treating your feet to the comfort of kicks? Running shoes are the versatile look of the moment. You can rock this carefree footwear from the gym to the grocery store and even to girls’ night out. And did you know that experts recommend replacing your sneakers every six-to-eight months? If you’re overdue for an upgrade, we found some running shoes that run circles around the competition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

4 Winter-Ready 'Fits I'm Stealing From My Favorite TikTok Creators

While scrolling through TikTok these days, I can’t help but notice how much my For You Page has changed since I first downloaded the app. My feed—once a slightly less-than-cohesive curation of dermatology deep dives, deep-cleaning transformations (so satisfying), and cute animal videos—has blossomed into a refreshingly frank and often quite funny introduction to some of the latest fashion trends courtesy of the next generation of creatives.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
celebritypage.com

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Our Favorite Picks from Your Favorite Celeb Product Lines

Struggling to find that perfect holiday gift for family, friends, or a significant other? We got you covered! Check out our 2021 holiday gift guide with product lines created and branded by everyone's favorite celebs. Selena Gomez's Limited Edition Holiday Sets from Rare Beauty. Rare Beauty has certainly trail-blazed through...
SHOPPING
The Tab

These are the best vintage shops in Cardiff to spice up your winter wardrobe

Winter has come very quickly, and very coldly, so you might be thinking of updating your wardrobe and getting those winter woolies in. But in a time of eco-conscious buying, and doing everything you can to save those pennies, you may be wondering where to turn? Look no further, we have compiled a list of Cardiff’s best vintage clothing stores for you to check out this winter:
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

The Highsnobiety Winter Sale Is Here with Up to 40% Off Your Fave Brands

The Highsnobiety sale has arrived and it includes discounts on our favorite labels. The past year has seen us stock exclusive drops from the underground and high-end worlds of streetwear and fashion including brands such as The North Face, Acne, Raf Simons, and Salomon. Now, with the year coming to an end, we are offering those labels at discounted rates.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

The Crossover Between Beauty and Sneaker Brands Is the Latest Trend

If you take a look at your favorite celebrities, many of them have a beauty brand. However, the latest business trend seems to be combining those beauty brands with sneaker collaborations. Known as one of the most versatile people in the entertainment industry, Pharrell Williams is constantly testing the limits...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

The 5 Best Luggage Brands to Shop Before Your Next Trip

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When it comes to luggage, there is no such thing as one size fits all— literally and figuratively. Given that we all have different sensibilities, budgets, and varying purposes for travel, we each consider different parameters when choosing the best luggage brand. For some, a suitcase is a style statement, an opportunity to say something about one's design eye and ethos, while for others, durability may be the chief consideration in choosing. Or perhaps you are primarily concerned with having enough space to pack far more pairs of shoes than you'll ever have a chance to wear on that two-week trip. Whatever your poison, have your pick of the following five best luggage brands across a range of categories.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

15 of the Best Women's Sneakers of 2021

While the sneaker industry has made strides for women, there’s still a long way to go before women and non-binary folks feel truly represented within the space. 2021 saw an increase in silhouettes targeting women, although gatekeeping in sneaker culture still proves to prohibit women from accessing these coveted styles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionweekdaily.com

Lovello Elizabeth, Your Celeb’s Favorite Apparel Brand, is Expanding Nationwide

While sartorial choices are inherently a matter of personal taste, fashion fans across the world can agree on one thing: the celebrity co-sign is an integral part of a brand’s credibility. For Philly-based brand Lovello Elizabeth, its cozy and versatile collection has become a wardrobe must-have for highly-followed public figures everywhere, helping turn the apparel retailer and its beloved designs into a household name across all corners of the United States.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Two Of Your Favorite Brands Just Partnered Up: Zara & TRX

If we’ve learned anything the past 18+ months, it’s how to master working out at home. And now TRX Training® has partnered with Zara, which can help enhance your at-home workouts even more. In addition to expanding the range of Zara’s Atheticz sportswear collection, shoppers will be able to get access to the TRX Suspension Trainer at 11 stores in major cities worldwide, plus on Zara.com. There, customers can subscribe to the TRX Training Club® digital platform to get exclusive access to six months’ worth of unlimited on-demand workouts and live classes. Plus, if you miss a class or want to repeat one, you can use the REPLAY™ function. So whether you want to do a TRX workout at home or while you’re out and about, the fitness platform has got you covered.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy