The UK government’s scientific advisers said that the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to ruin Christmas for at least the next five years. They emphasized that it will take a long time before the SARS-CoV-2 virus will settle to a predictable endemic, state in which the virus will still linger but does not threaten to overwhelm the health system. That means testing and vaccines will still be needed for more than a decade.

