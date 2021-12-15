ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Hiker stuck on glacier leaves chilling video message for mom before rescue

By Yaron Steinbuch
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago

An Israeli hiker became stuck on a glacier in southern Argentina and recorded a video of himself asking rescuers to contact his mother if he died — in a scene reminiscent of the survival drama “127 Hours.”

Eitan Shaked, 23, a cancer survivor, fractured several bones when he plummeted over 30 feet while on a solitary trek on the Ojo del Albino glacier near Ushuaia, a resort town on the Tierra del Fuego archipelago nicknamed the “End of the World,” the Times of Israel reported.

Shaked spent 24 hours on the picturesque glacier, regarded as one of the coldest on Earth, before a local rescuer noticed an urgent message that the hiker managed to send on Instagram.

“Those who know me know that I don’t like to philosophize on social networks but this time, unfortunately, I have no choice but to write a little more. Last Wednesday I went for a walk in Ushuaia and fell about 10 meters,” Shaked wrote along with the selfie video, Newsflash reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5hyN_0dNcRCRW00
Eitan Shaked fractured several bones when he plummeted over 30 feet.

“I waited for rescue for a day, disconnected, without taking food or water and also with my pelvis and elbow broken. When they found me I was on the verge of death from hypothermia,” he added.

He was flown by chopper to Ushuaia Regional Hospital, where he was treated for his hypothermia, fractures and lacerations.

“I don’t understand how I didn’t die,” said Shaked, who captured himself bloodied as he asked rescuers in English to contact his mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdO34_0dNcRCRW00
Shaked spent 24 hours on the glacier before a local rescuer noticed an urgent message he managed to send on Instagram.

Firefighter Federico De La Torre said Shaked was lucky because at the time of the accident, “the day was very beautiful and the night was not cold” compared to normal conditions.

Shaked thanked the rescuers for saving his life.

“I left Israel when I finished my military service. There I decided to go around the world, particularly South America. In fact, my dream was to visit Antarctica and Ushuaia, from where I had read a lot of books. But a few days after arriving in Argentina I suffered the accident that I thought would end everything,” he said, Newsflash reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mi5Fw_0dNcRCRW00
He was flown by chopper to Ushuaia Regional Hospital, where he was treated for hypothermia, fractures and lacerations.

“It’s always fun to rediscover how good the human race is. I’m not proud of what happened to me, but I’m glad it ended up that way. After I got sick with cancer a few years ago, dealing with death up close for the second time in my life is not an easy thing,” Shaked said.

“Take care of yourself and be responsible. A piece of advice for all travelers: Fly on your trip, but try not to fly off your trip,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Xn5D_0dNcRCRW00
Shaked thankfully survived his second brush with death.

In the 2010 flick, James Franco portrayed Aron Ralston, who became stuck by a boulder that landed on his arm in a Utah canyon. He recorded a video diary of his 127-hour ordeal in 2003 before he amputated his limb to free himself.

